, 25 December 2018
Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition with 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage configuration comes at Rs. 23,999

Highlights

  • The new Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition will be available on December 26
  • It will go on sale through Mi.com and Flipkart
  • The original Armoured Edition had 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage configuration

Xiaomi Poco F1 has received a new Armoured Edition variant that comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The new variant will go on sale in India on Wednesday, December 26. The Poco F1 previously had the Armoured Edition with 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage configuration. The Poco F1 Armoured Edition features a 'real Kevlar' back panel. This is unlike the regular model that sports a simple, matte-finish plastic back. The latest development comes days after Xiaomi sub-brand Poco announced a price drop of the Poco F1 in the country, and even sooner after it announced something 'new' would be arriving soon. The handset that was launched with a starting price of Rs. 20,999 that slashed to Rs. 19,999 earlier this month.

Poco F1 Armoured Edition price in India

The Poco F1 Armoured Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 23,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Notably, the top-of-the-line Poco F1 Armoured Edition with 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage was launched at Rs. 29,999.

The official Twitter account of Poco India on Tuesday announced that the new Poco F1 Armoured Edition will go on sale in the country through Mi.com and Flipkart starting 00:01am on December 26.

Notably, Poco India General Manager C Manmohan on Monday teased the arrival of a new Poco smartphone, with a follow-up tweet indicating it would be on Christmas Day. That day is here, and the new Poco F1 Armoured Edition variant is the announcement.

Poco F1 Armoured Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Poco F1 was launched with MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. However, the smartphone recently started receiving Android 9.0 Pie on top of MIUI 10. It also features a features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display along with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM specifically for the latest Armoured Edition.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Review

The Poco F1 has a dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor along with a 1.4-micron pixel size and dual-pixel autofocus and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera along with HDR and AI Beautify features. The smartphone also has an IR light that works with a pre-installed Face Unlock feature.

For storing content, the latest Poco F1 Armoured Edition has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid SIM slot configuration. On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G+, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board the handset are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Besides, there is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and Quick Charge 3.

 

Xiaomi Poco F1 looks great value for the price, but is there a catch? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

