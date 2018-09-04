Xiaomi launched the Poco F1 in India in varied RAM/ inbuilt storage options, and sale for all the variants has already been conducted once on Flipkart and Mi.com, except for the Armoured Edition with a 'real Kevlar' back. However, the most premium variant of the Poco F1 (Review) is now going on sale for the first time tomorrow on both the sites. The Armoured Edition comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage, and is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India. Other key highlights of the handset include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with LiquidCool Technology, a 6.18-inch display, 12-megapixel rear camera, and more.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco has announced on Twitter that the Poco F1 Armoured Edition will go on sale for the first time on Flipkart and Mi.com. The sale will begin at 12noon on both the sites, and we recommend that you register beforehand, and fill in your payments and address details in advance for faster checkout. The Poco F1 Armoured Edition, as mentioned, is priced at Rs. 29,999. All the other variants are also going on sale alongside the Armoured Edition, at 12 noon on Flipkart and Mi.com. In its first sale, Xiaomi announced that over one lakh Poco F1 units were sold within five minutes. It said that more than 300 Poco F1 units were bought every second during the sale before it went out of stock.

In the sale tomorrow, the Poco F1 will be available in 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant (priced at Rs. 20,999), 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model (priced at Rs. 23,999), the 8GB RAM/ 256GB inbuilt storage model (priced at Rs. 28,999), and the Armoured Edition model with 'real Kevlar' priced at Rs. 29,999.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

The Xiaomi Poco F1 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The Poco F1 uses MIUI for Poco, a customised version of MIUI that is said to be optimised for speed. The Poco launcher is said to appear closer to stock Android's UI and it also includes features like third-party app icon support. It is equipped with a 6.18-inch display alongside 2.D curved Gorilla Glass 3 glass protection, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor that comes with LiquidCool Technology. As mentioned, the smartphone comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants and bears a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor with 1.4-micron pixel, dual-pixel autofocus, and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor from Samsung. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera that comes with HDR and AI Beautify features, with an IR light that powers the Face Unlock feature.

The Poco F1 comes with 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB inbuilt storage options, all of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid SIM slot configuration. Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G+, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack. It includes sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W charging support and Quick Charge 3.

Xiaomi Poco F1 looks great value for the price, but is there a catch? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.