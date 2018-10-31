NDTV Gadgets360.com

Poco F1 to Get Android Pie and Android Q Updates, Confirms Jai Mani

, 31 October 2018
Poco F1 to Get Android Pie and Android Q Updates, Confirms Jai Mani

Poco F1 is priced in India starting at Rs. 20,999

Highlights

  • Jai Mani has confirmed that Poco F1 will get Android Q support
  • Android Pie update is expected to arrive in Q4 this year
  • Poco F1 runs on customised MIUI for Poco ROM

Ever since the launch of the Poco F1, it has been lauded not only for its reasonable price point, but also its custom MIUI for Poco ROM. To that effect, Poco Head Jai Mani, has confirmed that the Poco F1 will receive Android Pie and Android Q updates at least. This means that the company intends to fulfil the two-year software support promise that other OEMs also offer. Beyond that, Mani makes no promises, leaving things uncertain. Xiaomi has earlier confirmed that Android Pie will arrive in Q4 this year, while Android Q still has a long way to go.

Mani, known for being active on Twitter, responded to a user's plea of at least two Android version updates, by confirming that the Poco F1 will get Android Pie and Android Q updates at least. This is welcome news for all Poco F1 users, and it furthers the company's commitment towards its customers.

Poco has been quite regular in rolling out updates, and fixing issues based on customer feedback. The Poco F1 runs on a customised MIUI for Poco operating system that comes with few tweaks like the Poco Launcher, quick settings from stock Android, and more. It runs on MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box, and is set to get the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update soon.

Xiaomi has also fixed compatibility issues with the popular game PUBG Mobile recently, and has also confirmed that the lack of Widevine L1 certification, which prevents it from playing HD video on certain video streaming, will be fixed and that a beta will be released sometime in Q4.

Comments

