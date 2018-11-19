NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Poco F1 Android 9.0 Pie-Based MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Now Available

, 19 November 2018
Poco F1 recently received the Ore-based MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update

Poco F1 users have finally got Android 9.0 Pie, at least, in the form of the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.11.15 based on Android Pie. Xiaomi made this available in closed beta earlier, but it has now made it available in open beta for all Poco F1 users to download and install. Xiaomi has shared download links on its forums site, and Poco F1 users will have to wipe their phones clean, in order for them to manually install this update on their phones.

The Xiaomi Poco F1 recently received the Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update bringing in full-screen experience, new UI, and a natural sound system. Now, the company is looking to bring the Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update soon for Poco F1 users, given that the open beta build is now rolling out. The MIUI 10 Android Pie Global Beta Build version 8.11.15 is rolling out for all Poco F1 users, and Global Stable ROM users can also switch to Global Beta ROM, by following steps mentioned here.

The Poco F1 MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM version 8.11.15 based on Android Pie can be downloaded via Recovery ROM or Fastboot ROM methods. In both these instances, the user will require to wipe their phones clean, so a backup is essential.

Xiaomi started rolling out Android Pie first to Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S users, with testing beginning in August, and the MIUI 10-based on Android Pie stable rollout finally hitting devices in October this year. Now that the company has launched the open beta build version for Poco F1 users, it should only be a matter of time before a stable Android Pie version rolls out for users as well.

Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
