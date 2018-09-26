Xiaomi sub-brand Poco's first device Poco F1 is all set to go on sale in its weekly flash sale today. The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart and Mi.com, and three variants will be up for grabs - the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option, and the special Armoured Edition 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model with new a kevlar back. Interested buyers can head to Mi.com or Flipkart at 12pm IST today for a chance to buy the Poco F1 in the flash sale.

Last week, Xiaomi made the Poco F1 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant available via open sale on Flipkart and Mi.com, however the other three variants are still sold via flash sales. Xiaomi had earlier said that the other variants will be made available eventually in open sale as well; however, it still sticks with the flash sale model this week.

Poco F1 price in India, specifications

The Poco F1 price in India for the base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is at Rs. 20,999, the 8GB RAM/ 256GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs. 28,999, and a special Armoured Edition (8GB RAM/ 256GB storage) one is priced at Rs. 29,999. The Poco F1 6GB RAM+128GB variant available via open sale is priced at Rs. 23,999.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco F1 runs MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and it sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB of LPDD4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 - a development that was recently announced by the brand.

In the camera department, the Poco F1 bears a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, with f/1.9 aperture, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the handset bears a 20-megapixel front camera sensor with AI face recognition and AI portrait mode. Xiaomi has also confirmed it has splash-resistant body. However, it does not support HD video streaming on popular platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.