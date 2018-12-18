NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Play Smartphone Launch Officially Set for December 24

, 18 December 2018
Xiaomi Play Smartphone Launch Officially Set for December 24

Xiaomi Play smartphone is likely to be a part of the company's new Play series

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Play smartphone is coming on December 24
  • One of Xiaomi's official Weibo account confirms the new development
  • The smartphone is also speculated as a Poco F1 version

Xiaomi Play smartphone is all set to debut on December 24. The new model is likely to be the first in the company's Play series that could be targeted at smartphone gamers. The new series could sit next to the existing Mi and Redmi families. The latest development comes days after the Xiaomi Play smartphone debuted in the rumour mill. The upcoming handset was last week reported to arrive between December 17 and December 26. It is also speculated as a Chinese version of the Poco F1 that was launched in India back in August.

Days after a teaser surfaced online, Xiaomi has now formally confirmed through one of its official Weibo accounts that it is set to launch the Play smartphone on December 24. The Weibo post does confirm that the company is set to launch the Xiaomi Play as its new smartphone model. However, it doesn't carry any details around the specifications and price of the upcoming handset.

The Xiaomi Play name suggests that it could be a gaming smartphone by the Beijing-headquartered company. Xiaomi's homegrown competitor and Huawei sub-brand Honor recently brought the Honor Play with gaming-focused features such as GPU Turbo and a dedicated NPU that comes with the Kirin 970 SoC. However, it is worth noting here that the company already has its Black Shark range to meet the requirements of the nascent gaming phone market.

xiaomi play smartphone launch december 24 weibo Xiaomi Play

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

 

If we look at some other ongoing developments, the Xiaomi Play could be the company's 48-megapixel camera smartphone that was teased recently. The new model is also speculated as the Chinese version of a Poco F1.

We need to wait until the formal launch to understand what Xiaomi is preparing behind the curtains. Meanwhile, it is safe to presume that some leaks revealing details around the upcoming model will hit the Web world.

Comments

Xiaomi Play Smartphone Launch Officially Set for December 24
