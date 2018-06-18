Xiaomi launched its latest smartphones - Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A - last week in China. While there were three variants of the Redmi 6 expected at the event, the Chinese manufacturer gave a Plus/ Pro model a miss. However, as per latest reports, Xiaomi may launch some new handsets in the market soon. A couple of new Xiaomi smartphones has been certified by Federal Communications Commission in the US. While not many details about the upcoming phones have been revealed in the listings, they do reveal that the handsets will run MIUI 9.

As per the listings first spotted by Mysmartprice, the FCC IDs of the two new Xiaomi smartphones are 2AFZZ-RMSC3DG and 2AFZZ-RMSC3CG, and the model numbers are M1804C3DG and M1804C3CG. The FCC listing does not reveal the names of the handsets. However, Xiaomi could either launch completely new smartphones, or it could unveil handsets and tablets like Redmi 6 Pro/ Plus or Mi Max 3 or Mi Pad 4. All three devices have been spotted in a few leaks for a quite some time now.

As mentioned, the listing shows that both the Xiaomi handsets with model numbers M1804C3DG and M1804C3CG running MIUI 9. It is surprising to see new phones from the manufacturer to come with MIUI 9, and not the latest MIUI 10. But then, both Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A run MIUI 9 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

Now that Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, chances are high that Redmi 6 Pro/ Plus will be launching before the Mi Max 3 and Mi Pad 4. As per previous reports, the new variant may feature a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz, likely to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC or the MediaTek Helio P60 processor. Additionally, the phone may come in 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB RAM variants with 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB inbuilt storage respectively, and pack a 4000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Mi Max 3 recently passed through the mandatory 3C certification in China, indicating an imminent launch. Previously, a report had suggested that the Mi Max 3 will come with features such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660/ Snapdragon 630 SoC, a 5500mAh battery, a 6.99-inch 18:9 display, and run MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. Apart from that, wireless charging could possibly be a feature on the upcoming smartphone.

Also, a previous report had leaked some of the specifications of the Mi Pad 4. It has been claimed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and sport a 6000mAh battery. According to the camera configuration files, the Mi Pad 4 might sport a 13-megapixel OmniVision OV13855 sensor with f/2.0 aperture. On the front, there is expected to be a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.