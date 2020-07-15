Xiaomi's 100W Super Charge Turbo technology has been in the news for quite some time, and earlier in February, it was indicated that the charging tech is in its early stages of production. A notable tipster is now claiming that a new Xiaomi phone has entered mass manufacturing stage that would launch with the 100W fast charging support. Additionally, the new Xiaomi phone will likely launch in August, the tipster added on Weibo. The Chinese tech giant is yet to confirm this development therefore, it is advised taking the information with a pinch of salt.

The tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated), has further suggested that the Xiaomi phone would support fast wireless charging; however, the post did not clarify the rate of wireless charging. The company in March this year had showcased its 40W wireless charging solution and Xiaomi's Mi 10 supports 30W fast wired and wireless charging options.

To recall, Xiaomi's 100W Super Charge Turbo technology was unveiled in March 2019, and is touted to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 17 minutes. At the time of its introduction, Redmi Head Lu Weibing had also announced that a Redmi phone would first adopt this charging solution. Weibing in February this year had further stated that the 100W Super Charge technology reached early stages of production. He had also highlighted the challenges with the technology.

It is likely that the new Xiaomi phone reported to launch next month with 100W fast charging option, is a new Redmi phone. It could also be a new Xiaomi phone under the Mi brand.

Meanwhile, several Chinese tech companies are unveiling their latest fast charging technology. Recently, iQoo announced its 120W fast charging solution that is said to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 15 minutes. Oppo will also unveil its 125W fast charging technology today. Lastly, Realme will showcase its next-generation fast charging tech on July 16. The company is said to be working on a 120W Ultra Dart fast charger.

