Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi Team Up to Create Cross-Brand File Transfer Feature

Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi– three of China's largest smartphone makers – have inked a deal to jointly create a transmission alliance to facilitate file transmission between phones from any of the aforementioned brands. From a user's perspective, this alliance means they can transfer files seamlessly between Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo phones at a higher speed without requiring any third-party application. The one-step file transfer feature will be available on phones running MIUI, ColorOS, and FuntoucOS, but there is no word when this functionality will be enabled or arrive.

The official MIUI, ColorOS, and FuntouchOS Weibo accounts have shared a post highlighting the alliance over a file transmission technology, it's salient features, and how it will prove beneficial for the smartphone users. First and foremost, the partnership seeks to create a file-sharing system for allowing a one-step, direct file sharing channel that will remove the hassle of installing a dedicated, third-party file sharing app.

The mutual transmission alliance will create a channel that will support multiple file formats and will provide a high-speed file sharing experience without any stability or signal traffic issues. While Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo are the founding members of the aforementioned alliance, more companies have been invited to join the group and provide smartphone users with a more convenient file sharing experience.

Talking about the feature itself, it will rely on Bluetooth and will provide a file transfer speed of 20Mbps. As of now, there is no information whether this file transfer feature will be added via a software update or if it will come pre-built into the OS on upcoming phones from Vivo, Xiaomi, and Oppo. As for the name, the slide suggests Mobile Direct Fast Exchange, but the final name of the file transfer might end up being different.