Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Opens Camera R&D Centre in Tampere, Finland, Home of Camera Experts: Report

Xiaomi also decided to tap into Finnish camera expertise by founding a new company in Finland or more precisely, two companies.

By | Updated: 13 July 2019 21:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Opens Camera R&D Centre in Tampere, Finland, Home of Camera Experts: Report

Xiaomi Redmi K20 with triple rear camera setup seen above

Highlights
  • Tampere is home to camera experts thanks to Nokia
  • Huawei also set up its own R&D centre in Tampere
  • Xiaomi has established two companies in the city

Aiming to work better on camera technology, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has registered a research and development company in Tampere, Finland, the media reported. The city is home to camera experts, thanks Nokia having a research centre there for years. 

Xiaomi also decided to tap into Finnish camera expertise by founding a new company in Finland or more precisely, two companies, Xiaomi Finland Oy and Xiaomi Technology Finland Oy, tech portal Nokiamob.net reported on Friday, citing Finnish publication Suomi Mobiili.

Notably, the Finnish town of Tampere houses have some of the world's best camera experts.

The handset maker's new business activities in Tampere would focus on product development, however, it would initially start with camera technologies.

"Xiaomi follows the steps of Huawei and is finding Finland as an attractive source of skilled labour. Huawei became a new home to lots of former Nokia experts and after partnering with Leica, Huawei devices now have a reputation of being the best or among the best camera phones on the market. Xiaomi is probably hoping to achieve the same thing," the Nokiamob.net report added.

In September 2016, Chinese tech titan, Huawei opened a research and development facility in Tampere.

The focus of the new centre, located within premises of the Tampere University of Technology, was on camera, audio and imaging technologies for consumer electronics.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Finland, Nokia, Huawei, Tampere
Asus Max Pro M2 FOTA Update Brings Digital Wellbeing, Improved Call Quality, and More in India
Xiaomi Opens Camera R&D Centre in Tampere, Finland, Home of Camera Experts: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale Offers on Smartphones, Accessories Revealed
  2. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  3. Mi A3 Will Excel at Photography, Xiaomi Teases
  4. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note10+ Price and Release Date Leaked
  6. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  7. Stranger Things Season 4 to ‘Open Up Outside of Hawkins’, Say Creators
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Official Renders Leaked
  9. OnePlus TV Launch Nearing as Remote Control Reaches Bluetooth SIG
  10. Realme 3i to Sport a 6.22-Inch Dewdrop Display, New Teaser Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Opens Camera R&D Centre in Tampere, Finland, Home of Camera Experts: Report
  2. Asus Max Pro M2 FOTA Update Brings Digital Wellbeing, Improved Call Quality, and More in India
  3. LG W30 Aurora Green Colour Variant to Go on Sale From July 15 in Amazon Prime Day Sale
  4. Global App Revenue Grows 15 Percent to Hit $39 Billion in H1 2019: Sensor Tower
  5. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Moon Mission's Launch Date, Time, Registration, Facts & Figures - All You Need to Know
  6. Elon Musk's Neuralink Set to Reveal 'Computer-Brain Interface' on Tuesday
  7. Poco F1 Users Asked to Return Phones Plagued by Touchscreen Issues for Testing
  8. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Asks Twitter What They Would Take to the Moon - Indian Flag Wins Out
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Official Renders Leaked; Price Tipped Again
  10. Google Assistant Data Breach Faces Review by Irish Privacy Watchdog
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.