NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Enters Bangladesh, Redmi S2, Redmi 5, and Redmi Note 5 Go on Sale in the Country

 
, 18 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Enters Bangladesh, Redmi S2, Redmi 5, and Redmi Note 5 Go on Sale in the Country

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Manu Kumar Jain

Highlights

  • Xiaomi launched operations in Bangladesh on Tuesday
  • The Redmi S2 has been launched with a starting price of BDT 14,999
  • Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5 are also available in the country

Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi on Tuesday announced its entry into Bangladesh with the launch of its Redmi S2 in the country. An official entry comes after the rise in popularity of Xiaomi smartphones in the country, owing largely to their success in neighbouring countries of India and Pakistan. The company also announced the launch of Mi Community, an online forum where Xiaomi users and fans can discuss developments. While not announced at the launch event, the Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5 are also now officially available in Bangladesh.

Redmi S2, Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5 price in Bangladesh, availability

Redmi S2 has been priced at BDT 14,999 (roughly Rs. 12,200) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and BDT 17,999 (roughly Rs. 14,600) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model. The Redmi 5 has been given a starting price tag of BDT 13,990 (roughly Rs. 11,400), while the Redmi Note 5, which is the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India with slight modifications, has been priced starting at BDT 20,990 (roughly Rs. 17,000) in the country.

The Redmi S2 will be available exclusively from Daraz.com.bd, the phone maker's authorised online retailer from July 26 for two weeks, before being made available via offline partner stores in Bangladesh. The other two smartphones are said to already be available. More details can be found on the official Mi Bangladesh website.

"We are excited to bring Xiaomi officially into Bangladesh for millions of our Mi Fans here. Over the last few years, the Bangladesh smartphone market has witnessed tremendous growth, double digits at times and we look forward to extending our share to the local industry. With the love of our millions of Mi Fans here, we hope to build a beautiful story of Xiaomi in the market," said Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India. "We hope that with the official entry into this market, we will be able to bring all latest products to Bangladesh at an honest pricing for all our Mi Fans. We promise to deliver on an accentuated service experience and look forward to building a robust local team here."

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi 5

Redmi 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Relatively powerful processor
  • Good construction quality
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Mediocre cameras
  • Outdated version of Android
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 5 review
Display5.70-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 7.1.2
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi
Yahoo Messenger Is Now Dead, but You Can Still Get a Copy of Your Chats: Here's How
China's iQiyi Snaps Up Game Maker Skymoons in Possible $300 Million Deal
Xiaomi Enters Bangladesh, Redmi S2, Redmi 5, and Redmi Note 5 Go on Sale in the Country
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X5 Launch Date Is July 18: Price, Specifications, and Other Rumours
  2. Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Date Confirmed by Xiaomi as July 24
  3. Amazon India, Flipkart Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  4. Xiaomi's Amazfit Bip, Stratos Smartwatch India Launch Teased for July 24
  5. Oppo A3s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Render Leak Shows New Back Panel, Redesigned S Pen
  7. Intex Indie 5 With 4G VoLTE, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Amazon India Prime Day Sale Live Updates: The Best Deals Right Now
  9. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Goes on Sale Ahead of Its Formal July 24 Launch
  10. From Budget to Premium, Here Are the Best Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.