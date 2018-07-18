Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi on Tuesday announced its entry into Bangladesh with the launch of its Redmi S2 in the country. An official entry comes after the rise in popularity of Xiaomi smartphones in the country, owing largely to their success in neighbouring countries of India and Pakistan. The company also announced the launch of Mi Community, an online forum where Xiaomi users and fans can discuss developments. While not announced at the launch event, the Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5 are also now officially available in Bangladesh.

Redmi S2, Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5 price in Bangladesh, availability

Redmi S2 has been priced at BDT 14,999 (roughly Rs. 12,200) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and BDT 17,999 (roughly Rs. 14,600) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model. The Redmi 5 has been given a starting price tag of BDT 13,990 (roughly Rs. 11,400), while the Redmi Note 5, which is the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India with slight modifications, has been priced starting at BDT 20,990 (roughly Rs. 17,000) in the country.

The Redmi S2 will be available exclusively from Daraz.com.bd, the phone maker's authorised online retailer from July 26 for two weeks, before being made available via offline partner stores in Bangladesh. The other two smartphones are said to already be available. More details can be found on the official Mi Bangladesh website.

"We are excited to bring Xiaomi officially into Bangladesh for millions of our Mi Fans here. Over the last few years, the Bangladesh smartphone market has witnessed tremendous growth, double digits at times and we look forward to extending our share to the local industry. With the love of our millions of Mi Fans here, we hope to build a beautiful story of Xiaomi in the market," said Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India. "We hope that with the official entry into this market, we will be able to bring all latest products to Bangladesh at an honest pricing for all our Mi Fans. We promise to deliver on an accentuated service experience and look forward to building a robust local team here."

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.