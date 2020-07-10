Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new flagship that could be Mi CC10, Mi MIX 4, or Mi 10 Pro+. According to a known tipster, a phone with model number M2007J1SC has been spotted on Chinese certification authority MIIT website and is expected to be one of the three phones, names of which have not been made official. The listing for the model number M2007J1SC shows 5G support and does not share any more details. Further, the tipster also stated in an older post that this phone may launch in China in August.

As per the post on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated), a Xiaomi phone with model number M2007J1SC was spotted on an MIIT listing showing support for 5G and LTE. This model number could possibly be the Mi 10 Pro+, or the Mi CC10, or even the Mi Mix 4 and at this point, nothing can be said for certain. There is also a possibility of this phone being an entirely new smartphone series by Xiaomi, but that seems less likely. We were unable to independently verify this listing.

Along with the new post, the tipster also mentioned in an older post stating that the phone with this model number may launch in August. However, as Xiaomi has not shared any information on the phone, or the existence of a Mi CC10 or Mi MIX 4.

In a separate report, Chinese publication CNMO shared what seems to be an advertisement for the Mi 10 Pro+, which comes with the slogan ‘View Over the World' (translated). It also shows the phone will come with 65W fast charging, a 120Hz display, a 100-megapixel camera, 12x zoom capabilities, and will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 5G SoC. However, now that the Snapdragon 865+ SoC has been announced, it might be what powers the rumoured phone.

