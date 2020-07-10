Technology News
Xiaomi Phone With Model Number M2007J1SC Spotted Online, Expected to Be a Flagship: Report

Xiaomi seems to have multiple smartphones lined up for the remainder of 2020 that may include the rumoured Mi 10 Pro+.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 July 2020 16:23 IST
Xiaomi Phone With Model Number M2007J1SC Spotted Online, Expected to Be a Flagship: Report

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ is said to be an upgraded version of the Mi 10 Pro (above)

Highlights
  • Mysterious Xiaomi phone spotted on MIIT website
  • It could be the Mi CC10, Mi MIX 4, or Mi 10 Pro+
  • Xiaomi has not shared any information on the three phones

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new flagship that could be Mi CC10, Mi MIX 4, or Mi 10 Pro+. According to a known tipster, a phone with model number M2007J1SC has been spotted on Chinese certification authority MIIT website and is expected to be one of the three phones, names of which have not been made official. The listing for the model number M2007J1SC shows 5G support and does not share any more details. Further, the tipster also stated in an older post that this phone may launch in China in August.

As per the post on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated), a Xiaomi phone with model number M2007J1SC was spotted on an MIIT listing showing support for 5G and LTE. This model number could possibly be the Mi 10 Pro+, or the Mi CC10, or even the Mi Mix 4 and at this point, nothing can be said for certain. There is also a possibility of this phone being an entirely new smartphone series by Xiaomi, but that seems less likely. We were unable to independently verify this listing.

Along with the new post, the tipster also mentioned in an older post stating that the phone with this model number may launch in August. However, as Xiaomi has not shared any information on the phone, or the existence of a Mi CC10 or Mi MIX 4.

In a separate report, Chinese publication CNMO shared what seems to be an advertisement for the Mi 10 Pro+, which comes with the slogan ‘View Over the World' (translated). It also shows the phone will come with 65W fast charging, a 120Hz display, a 100-megapixel camera, 12x zoom capabilities, and will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 5G SoC. However, now that the Snapdragon 865+ SoC has been announced, it might be what powers the rumoured phone.

 

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi 10 Pro
