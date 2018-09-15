Xiaomi, also known as 'the Apple of China', has been known for being arguably inspired by the Cupertino giant. However, it is now mocking Apple, in a way, for the exorbitant pricing of the latest iPhone models with new bundles of its own products. The latest product bundles from Xiaomi are named after the new Apple smartphones - iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Interestingly, they also come with the same price tag as the new iPhone models in China, clearly pointing out the number of Xiaomi products you can buy for the price of the new iPhone models.

The Chinese manufacturer has new product bundles that it has launched in China, and they are called (as per Google Translate) 'XR Suit', 'XS Suit', and 'XS Max Set'. The three product bundles each include a smartphone, a laptop, a fitness band, and audio product. All the bundles are priced equal to the starting price of the iPhone models they are named after.

The first is the XR bundle that includes the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE smartphone, 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air, the Mi Band 3, the Mi Bluetooth Mini Headset. Priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 68,200), this product bundle provides a variety of devices at the starting price of the iPhone XR, which is the base model of this year's iPhone variants.

Next up, is the XS bundle priced at CNY 8,699 (roughly Rs. 91,300), same as that of iPhone XS 64GB. This product bundle from Xiaomi offers the Mi MIX 2S smartphone, the 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air, the Mi Band 3, and Mi Bluetooth Mini Headset. It costs the same as the starting price of the iPhone XS in China. Finally, Xiaomi's XS Max product bundle includes the Mi 8 smartphone, the Mi Notebook Pro laptop, the Mi Band 3, and Mi Bluetooth neckband. This bundle is priced a CNY 9,599 (roughly Rs. 1,00,700) and is the same as the starting price of iPhone XS Max in China.

