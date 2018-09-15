NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mocks New Apple iPhone Models With XS, XS Max and XR Product Bundles

, 15 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mocks New Apple iPhone Models With XS, XS Max and XR Product Bundles

Xiaomi's product bundles - named XR, XS, and XS Max - cost the same as the new iPhone models in China

Highlights

  • Apple's pricing strategy seems to have triggered off Xiaomi
  • It has priced its product bundles similar to respective iPhone models
  • The bundled products include smartphones, laptops, and fitness bands

Xiaomi, also known as 'the Apple of China', has been known for being arguably inspired by the Cupertino giant. However, it is now mocking Apple, in a way, for the exorbitant pricing of the latest iPhone models with new bundles of its own products. The latest product bundles from Xiaomi are named after the new Apple smartphones - iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Interestingly, they also come with the same price tag as the new iPhone models in China, clearly pointing out the number of Xiaomi products you can buy for the price of the new iPhone models.

The Chinese manufacturer has new product bundles that it has launched in China, and they are called (as per Google Translate) 'XR Suit', 'XS Suit', and 'XS Max Set'. The three product bundles each include a smartphone, a laptop, a fitness band, and audio product. All the bundles are priced equal to the starting price of the iPhone models they are named after.

The first is the XR bundle that includes the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE smartphone, 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air, the Mi Band 3, the Mi Bluetooth Mini Headset. Priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 68,200), this product bundle provides a variety of devices at the starting price of the iPhone XR, which is the base model of this year's iPhone variants.

Next up, is the XS bundle priced at CNY 8,699 (roughly Rs. 91,300), same as that of iPhone XS 64GB. This product bundle from Xiaomi offers the Mi MIX 2S smartphone, the 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air, the Mi Band 3, and Mi Bluetooth Mini Headset. It costs the same as the starting price of the iPhone XS in China. Finally, Xiaomi's XS Max product bundle includes the Mi 8 smartphone, the Mi Notebook Pro laptop, the Mi Band 3, and Mi Bluetooth neckband. This bundle is priced a CNY 9,599 (roughly Rs. 1,00,700) and is the same as the starting price of iPhone XS Max in China.

Will Apple ever launch reasonably priced iPhones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Apple, iPhone
WhatsApp Said to Be Bringing 'Swipe to Reply' Feature to Android; Dark Mode May Arrive Soon Too
Xiaomi Mocks New Apple iPhone Models With XS, XS Max and XR Product Bundles
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Jio Download Speeds Highest in India at 22.3Mbps in August 2018: TRAI
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 Update Reportedly Rolling Out in India
  3. iPhones Get Price Cuts in India Following September 12 iPhone XS Launch
  4. Nokia 9 Live Image Leak Tips 4,150mAh Battery, September Launch Expected
  5. Samsung Galaxy Phone With 4 Cameras Expected to Be Launched on October 11
  6. WhatsApp for Android to Get 'Swipe to Reply' Feature: Report
  7. Xiaomi Mocks New Apple iPhone Models With XS, XS Max, XR Product Bundles
  8. Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Design Shown Off in Teaser Videos
  9. Apple Watch Series 4 First Impressions
  10. OnePlus Moves to Ditch 3.5mm Headphone Jack on OnePlus 6T
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.