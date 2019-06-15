In a bid to deliver a stable experience to the masses, Xiaomi has decided to suspend the release of MIUI Global Beta ROM updates for all its devices. The new change will come into force starting July 1, the Beijing-based company announced through its MIUI Community forums. Notably, Xiaomi has been releasing global MIUI updates through two distinct channels, namely Beta and Stable, and the latest decision is limited to the beta builds only. This means the company will not bring any change to its stable version releases. In fact, it has alongside also promised to release stable version updates "more frequently" than before.

Xiaomi says in its official forum post that MIUI Global Beta ROM releases are meant for public testing, and they aren't aimed at giving users a way to experience new features. Being available for testing purposes, the MIUI Global Beta ROM builds also carry bugs and issues that the users need to face in order to test the early additions. All this impacts the user experience and limits the stability, which is apparently the primary concern behind the suspension of the beta releases in the going future.

"As the MIUI experience has matured, the need for stability is becoming increasingly more important," the company said in the forum post. "In order to meet the demands of most of our users and release stable version updates more frequently, our team of engineers has decided to stop releasing the global version of MIUI Beta for all devices starting July 1, 2019."

Nevertheless, Xiaomi has promised its global users to improve the stable version of MIUI. It would continue to provide all the required security updates "in a timely manner."

It is worth pointing out that all the Xiaomi phones, except the ones that are a part of Google's Android One and Android Go programme, currently runs custom MIUI skin on top of Android operating system. The company also releases MIUI Beta ROM builds for its Chinese users that aren't likely to be impacted by the latest decision.

Just earlier this week, Xiaomi announced the removal of its budget phones and models that are over one year old from the MIUI Beta programme in China. That change in the MIUI rollout process will take place from July 5.