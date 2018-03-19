Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Said to Be Seeding MIUI 9.5 Nightly Build to Some Redmi Note 4 Users

 
, 19 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Said to Be Seeding MIUI 9.5 Nightly Build to Some Redmi Note 4 Users

Highlights

  • MIUI version 9.5.4.0 update reportedly rolling out
  • New features include notification shade
  • Update also said to come with February security patch

Xiaomi is reportedly rolling out its latest update to its proprietary OS MIUI. As per some Redmi Note 4 users, Xiaomi is bringing the MIUI 9.5 Stable ROM, which includes the much awaited Notification Shade feature. It is essentially a quick reply feature with which you can reply to a message directly from the notification pane. Additionally, the new MIUI 9.5 update is said to bring the February security patch.

As per posts on the Mi Community, Xiaomi is rolling out the MIUI 9.5.4.0.NCFMIFA for some Redmi Note 4 smartphones. Apart from the February security patch, the update is said to bring new ringtones, lock and unlock sound, and charging sounds similar to what it did with the rollout of the MIUI 8.2 Global Stable ROM. However, the posts suggest that it is a Nightly Build. The company is known to roll out stable nightly builds of its MIUI updates to get user feedback before the global rollout.

When Xiaomi unveiled the MIUI 9 Global ROM update back in November last year, after announcing it in July, it had introduced several changes. Later in January this year, the Chinese manufacturer rolled out a few additional features with the MIUI 9.2 update. The latest features included Split Screen, Calendar Cards, new Gallery app, Mi Video app, Mi Drop, new Mi Explorer, App Vault, and some changes in UI. However, the new notification shade has been missing still. Once Xiaomi rolls out the MIUI 9.5 Stable ROM the problem with expanding notification will get resolved.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi had confirmed that the MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM is now available for all compatible handsets. As for how to upgrade, Stable ROM users of MIUI will receive an MIUI 9 update notification on their phone when the latest OTA update is ready for their handsets. Users can also refer to the Updater app to check for updates.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Further reading: Android, Mi, MIUI, MIUI 9, MIUI 9 Update, MIUI 9.5, MIUI 9.5 Update, MIUI update, Mobiles, Redmi, Xiaomi
Robot Rides Are Going to Deliver Pizza and Parcels Before People
Xiaomi Said to Be Seeding MIUI 9.5 Nightly Build to Some Redmi Note 4 Users
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Redmi Note 5
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 5 First Impressions
  2. 3D-Printed Home for Developing World Can Be Built for Under Rs. 2.6 Lakhs
  3. Jio Giving Buyback, Cashback Offers on Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256GB
  4. Xiaomi Mi Exchange Offer Now Online: How the Offer Works
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Launched, Galaxy S9 Goes on Sale, and More News This Week
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro Launched in China as Redmi Note 5, With Some Upgrades
  7. WhatsApp for Android Enhances Your Group Chat Experience
  8. Vivo V9 Listed on Company Site Ahead of March 23 Launch
  9. Jio, Airtel Offers on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Compared
  10. Some Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Users Reportedly Receiving MIUI 9.5 Update
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.