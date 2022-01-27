Xiaomi's next-generation operating system, MIUI 13, has been available to Chinese handsets for some time now. The Chinese tech giant has now announced that it has started the first wave of MIUI 13 global rollout. The company has shared an official list of smartphones that will be receiving this update in Q1 2022. While Mi 11 and 11T smartphone lineups are going to be among the first to receive the update, the list also includes Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi Note 8 (2021), Redmi 10, and Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet. The Redmi Note 11 lineup will have MIUI 13 at launch.

Xiaomi has shared the list of smartphones that will be getting MIUI 13 in the first quarter of 2022. This includes Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and more.

Xiaomi has said that the global rollout scheduled for MIUI may vary by region. It has also not explicitly mentioned any information relating to Android versions, so not all phones on this list are expected to receive Android 12 with this update. Additionally, this list does not include Indian models, as the information for those products will be shared separately.

MIUI 13 is the latest operating system skin from Xiaomi that was introduced in December 2021 along with the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series. This version comes with Liquid Storage, a file and storage management system, which is claimed to maintain the read and write speeds of your devices over an extended period. It also features the Atomised Memory management method, which is claimed to improve the RAM efficiency of your handset. To further enhance performance, MIUI 13 includes Focused Algorithms for dynamically allocating system resources. This operating system also features the Smart Balance experience upgrade, which is said to extend the battery life of your smartphone by up to 10 percent.

MIUI 13 introduces new widgets that come in four different sizes. It also features a sidebar, which is a floating window that can be accessed with a swipe without leaving your current app. You can customise the sidebar with up to 10 apps.

Full list of devices getting MIUI 13 in Q1 2022

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11

Mi 11i

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi 10

Xiaomi Pad 5

