Xiaomi to Introduce MIUI 13 to Global Devices in Q1 2022, Bring Improved Efficiency and Personalisation

MIUI 13 features new widgets that come in up to four different sizes.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 27 January 2022 12:40 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi made this announcement during the global launch event of the Redmi Note 11 series

Highlights
  • MIUI 13 comes with Smart Balance feature to extend battery life
  • MIUI 13 includes a sidebar that can be customised with up to 10 apps
  • Its global rollout may vary depending on the region

Xiaomi's next-generation operating system, MIUI 13, has been available to Chinese handsets for some time now. The Chinese tech giant has now announced that it has started the first wave of MIUI 13 global rollout. The company has shared an official list of smartphones that will be receiving this update in Q1 2022. While Mi 11 and 11T smartphone lineups are going to be among the first to receive the update, the list also includes Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi Note 8 (2021), Redmi 10, and Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet. The Redmi Note 11 lineup will have MIUI 13 at launch.

Xiaomi has shared the list of smartphones that will be getting MIUI 13 in the first quarter of 2022. This includes Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and more.

Xiaomi has said that the global rollout scheduled for MIUI may vary by region. It has also not explicitly mentioned any information relating to Android versions, so not all phones on this list are expected to receive Android 12 with this update. Additionally, this list does not include Indian models, as the information for those products will be shared separately.

MIUI 13 is the latest operating system skin from Xiaomi that was introduced in December 2021 along with the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series. This version comes with Liquid Storage, a file and storage management system, which is claimed to maintain the read and write speeds of your devices over an extended period. It also features the Atomised Memory management method, which is claimed to improve the RAM efficiency of your handset. To further enhance performance, MIUI 13 includes Focused Algorithms for dynamically allocating system resources. This operating system also features the Smart Balance experience upgrade, which is said to extend the battery life of your smartphone by up to 10 percent.

MIUI 13 introduces new widgets that come in four different sizes. It also features a sidebar, which is a floating window that can be accessed with a swipe without leaving your current app. You can customise the sidebar with up to 10 apps.

Full list of devices getting MIUI 13 in Q1 2022

  • Mi 11 Ultra
  • Mi 11
  • Mi 11i
  • Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Mi 11 Lite
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Xiaomi 11T
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro
  • Redmi Note 11S
  • Redmi Note 11
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Redmi Note 10
  • Redmi Note 10 JE
  • Redmi Note 8 (2021)
  • Redmi 10
  • Xiaomi Pad 5
Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi, MIUI 13, Redmi, Mi, Redmi Note 11, Redmi note 10, Redmi Note 8, Mi 11
Comment
 
 

