Technology News
loading

Xiaomi MIUI 13 Tipped to Launch on December 16, Eligible Device List Surfaces Online

Xiaomi MIUI 13 said to be released as Android 11, Android 12-based skin.

Updated: 25 November 2021 19:11 IST
Xiaomi MIUI 13 Tipped to Launch on December 16, Eligible Device List Surfaces Online

MIUI 13 has reached several flagship smartphones as a beta test build

Highlights
  • 118 devices from Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco said to be eligible for MIUI 13
  • Many devices also said to be getting Android 11-based MIUI 13
  • MIUI 13 features are not known as of now

MIUI 13 is currently under development and many newly launched high-end smartphones from Xiaomi have received the beta test builds via the stable beta channels. A fresh report suggests a list of smartphones from Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco that are eligible to receive the Android 12-based UI. As per the report, the Chinese tech giant will directly release the stable version to users. There are 118 smartphones and devices that match the criteria for receiving the MIUI 13 update in the future.

Xiaomiui reports that Xiaomi may release the beta version of MIUI 13 on November 27, while the stable version of MIUI 13 is expected to release through a special event on December 16. The latest MIUI skin, based on Android 12, has been touted as a major upgrade over MIUI 12.5 and is expected to get major improvements and UI changes. Many devices are also said to be getting Android 11-based MIUI 13.

Not much has been revealed by the company around the features list of MIUI 13 as of now. Xiaomi hasn't revealed much about it and not many tipsters have hinted at the possible features of the new Android-based skin. MIUI 13 is speculated to get a host of of new wallpapers and icons for eligible smartphones.

Some MIUI 13 eligible devices include:

Here are some of the devices with MIUI 13 internal stable beta builds:

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI, MIUI 13, Android 12
Micromax to Launch New Smartphones in India in Mid-December, Tipster Says

Related Stories

Xiaomi MIUI 13 Tipped to Launch on December 16, Eligible Device List Surfaces Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Brings Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features to India
  2. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  3. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
  4. OnePlus RT Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Recover Well as a Ban on Private Crypto Looms
  6. Watch: GTA San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine
  7. Lenovo AIO 520 Launched With 23.8-Inch Display, Intel Core i5 Processor
  8. Redmi Note 11 4G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched
  9. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  10. Moto G31 India Launch Set for November 29
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Online Payments Firm Stripe Is Rethinking a Return to Crypto
  3. J.R.R. Tolkien's Estate Blocks Crypto Token From Being Named After the Late Writer and His Works
  4. Xiaomi MIUI 13 Tipped to Launch on December 16, Eligible Device List Surfaces Online
  5. TRAI Wants Free USSD Messages for All Users to Encourage Digital Payments
  6. Micromax to Launch New Smartphones in India in Mid-December, Tipster Says
  7. Redmi General Manager Teases New Phone With Dimensity 7000, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications Leak
  8. Oppo Find X4 Pro Specifications Tipped; May Include Snapdragon 845, 80W Fast Charging
  9. Poco X4, Poco X4 NFC, Poco X4 Pro, Poco X4 GT Launch Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
  10. JioPhone Next Now Available to Purchase via Reliance Digital Website, No Registration Required
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com