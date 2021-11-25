MIUI 13 is currently under development and many newly launched high-end smartphones from Xiaomi have received the beta test builds via the stable beta channels. A fresh report suggests a list of smartphones from Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco that are eligible to receive the Android 12-based UI. As per the report, the Chinese tech giant will directly release the stable version to users. There are 118 smartphones and devices that match the criteria for receiving the MIUI 13 update in the future.

Xiaomiui reports that Xiaomi may release the beta version of MIUI 13 on November 27, while the stable version of MIUI 13 is expected to release through a special event on December 16. The latest MIUI skin, based on Android 12, has been touted as a major upgrade over MIUI 12.5 and is expected to get major improvements and UI changes. Many devices are also said to be getting Android 11-based MIUI 13.

Not much has been revealed by the company around the features list of MIUI 13 as of now. Xiaomi hasn't revealed much about it and not many tipsters have hinted at the possible features of the new Android-based skin. MIUI 13 is speculated to get a host of of new wallpapers and icons for eligible smartphones.

Some MIUI 13 eligible devices include:

Here are some of the devices with MIUI 13 internal stable beta builds: