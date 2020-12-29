Technology News
loading

MIUI 12.5 Released With Enhanced Privacy Controls, New Animation Effects

MIUI 12.5 will be rolled out in a public beta starting in January, 2021.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 December 2020 11:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MIUI 12.5 Released With Enhanced Privacy Controls, New Animation Effects

MIUI 12.5 brings a list of new features and improvements over the existing MIUI 12

Highlights
  • MIUI 12.5 will be available in stable channel by April-end
  • New MIUI update brings MIUI+ to let you integrate their phone with a PC
  • MIUI 12.5 comes with new Super Wallpapers and sound effects

MIUI 12.5 has been released alongside the Mi 11. The new MIUI version comes as an intermediate update after MIUI 12, but offers a list of new features and improvements. MIUI 12.5 is touted to enhance privacy protection with transparency and controls that appear to be inspired by Apple's iOS 14. The custom skin by Xiaomi also includes MIUI+, which lets users integrate their smartphone with a Windows PC to view mobile notifications, apps, or even clipboard data directly on their computer screen.

MIUI 12.5 rollout schedule, compatible models

Xiaomi has already started taking registrations for a closed beta release of MIUI 12.5 and is planning to roll out a public beta in batches around the middle of January, 2021. The initial beta releases are limited to 21 devices in total. These are: Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition, Redmi K30i 5G, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi Mi CC9e, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

After the beta releases, Xiaomi has scheduled the first batch of MIUI 12.5 stable version for the end of April 2021. This will be rolled out initially in China for Mi 11, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10. Release plans for other models and global markets will be announced at a later stage.

MIUI 12.5 features

Xiaomi claims that MIUI 12.5 is designed to consume up to 32 percent less memory in system operations and provide a 17 percent decrease in power consumption. The new skin also optimises memory usage in core scenarios by as much as 20 percent. Additionally, it is touted to optimise system apps and deliver better graphics rendering over MIUI 12.

MIUI 12.5 carries on the presence of animated Super Wallpapers, with the addition of Snow Mountain and Geometry. These come alongside the existing Super Earth, Super Mars, and Super Saturn wallpapers that are available with MIUI 12. Xiaomi also claims that Super Wallpapers consume 40 percent less power on MIUI 12.5.

Similar to the new additions in Super Wallpapers, the latest MIUI update brings additional nature-inspired sound effects, with special tracks from the Amazon and the African jungles, as well as the Arctic ice dessert. There are also improved haptics and notification sound effects to provide a fresh feel. You'll also notice stereo system sounds on compatible devices. Further, MIUI 12.5 includes a new motion effect architecture to provide an improved animation experience. It also brings an enhanced immersive touch with the integration of an all-new tactile library.

More on the interface front is the introduction of floating windows that lets you quickly respond to a message or look at maps without leaving your active screen. The MIUI update also brings new ‘Ripples' animation for downloading apps and ‘Burst' animation for uninstalling apps on the home screen. The MIUI 12.5 also brings a vertical layout for the ‘Recents' screen.

In terms of upgraded privacy, MIUI 12.5 comes with the ability to prompt you with a pop-up when an app attempts to access your clipboard data. You can either grant access or decline. An option to automatically decline access after a timeout is also in place. All this sounds quite similar to how iOS 14 provides notifications for clipboard data access. The MIUI 12.5 update also brings an option to share approximate location instead of exact location with certain apps. Again, something that we have seen on iOS 14.

miui 12 5 clipboard data image MIUI 12.5

MIUI 12.5 prompts you with a message when an app accesses your clipboard data

 

MIUI 12.5 also comes with sandbox support to isolate photo albums and private information from third parties. The new update also highlights webpage behaviour records to give you details about the websites that could steal your data. And just like iOS 14, the Mi App Store on MIUI 12.5 also provides privacy details for each listed app.

Xiaomi has also brought updated Notes and Mi Browser to MIUI 12.5. There are also updates specifically for Xiaomi Health services and Mi Cloud to provide an improved experience. Moreover, Xiaomi claims to offer no bloatware on MIUI 12.5, with fewer pre-installed apps over other custom ROMs.

MIUI 12.5 also includes MIUI+ that works like Microsoft's Your Phone app and allows you to integrate your Xiaomi phone with a Windows PC. Once integrated, it enables you to view notifications, text messages, and photos from your phone directly on your computer. You can also access your phone's clipboard data and some apps on your computer screen.

Initially, MIUI+ is available in beta and is limited to Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Ultra, Redmi K20 Pro, and Redmi K30 Pro. The phone needs to run MIUI 12.5 to enable the integration. Xiaomi recommends Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition, Pro 15.6-inch 2020 model, Redmi G gaming notebook, RedmiBook 16, RedmiBook 14 II, and RedmiBook Air 13 as the computers that can make the most of the new UI. The company says that due to driver and hardware limitations, it wouldn't guarantee the same experience on other notebooks.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MIUI 12.5, MIUI 12.5 update, MIUI 12.5 compatibility, MIUI update, MIUI, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
LG’s 2018 Smart TVs Getting Support for Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit: Report

Related Stories

MIUI 12.5 Released With Enhanced Privacy Controls, New Animation Effects
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Releases MIUI 12.5 With Privacy Controls Inspired by Apple’s iOS 14
  2. Mi 11 Debuts as First Snapdragon 888 SoC Phone, Features 2K Display
  3. Realme Q2 Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, May Launch Soon in India
  4. Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 With Wi-Fi 6, 7 Antennas Launched
  5. Vi Offers 50GB Additional Data on Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan to Select Users
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Order Reservations Begin in US
  8. Redmi 9T Allegedly Spotted on Thailand’s NBTC Listing
  9. Vivo X60 Pro Alleged TENAA Listing Tips AMOLED Display, Up to 12GB RAM
  10. OnePlus 9 Series May Not Include Periscope Lens, Tipster Claims
#Latest Stories
  1. LG QNED Mini LED 8K TV to Launch at Virtual CES 2021
  2. Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 May Come With 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh Batteries, Alleged TUV Rheinland Certification Shows
  3. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Prepaid Plan Revised to Offer Annual Eros Now Subscription, 60 Days Lokdhun Subscription: Report
  4. MIUI 12.5 Released With Enhanced Privacy Controls, New Animation Effects
  5. LG’s 2018 Smart TVs Getting Support for Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit: Report
  6. Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 With Wi-Fi 6 Support, Up to 4,804Mbps Speed Launched
  7. HBO Max, Disney+ See Bump in App Downloads With Film Debuts
  8. Redmi 9T Alleged NBTC Listing Suggest Imminent Launch in Thailand
  9. OnePlus 9 Series May Not Include Periscope Lens, Tipster Claims
  10. US to Allow Small Drones to Fly Over People and at Night in Significant Boost to Commercial Deliveries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com