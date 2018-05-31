Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

MIUI 10 With AI Portrait Mode, New Recents Widget, and More Unveiled

 
, 31 May 2018
MIUI 10 With AI Portrait Mode, New Recents Widget, and More Unveiled

Highlights

  • MIUI 10 was unveiled alongside the Mi 8 as well as the Mi Band 3
  • The company is touting the AI-based prowess of the operating system
  • The operating system will bring software-based Bokeh to all phones

MIUI 10 was unveiled by Xiaomi at its annual launch event on Thursday, which also saw the launch of the Mi 8. The Chinese company claims that its newest Android-based operating system is powered by AI. One of the biggest highlights of MIUI 10 is the AI Portrait feature, which offers software-based Bokeh functionality on any smartphone running the new operating system - whether single camera or dual camera. Xiaomi at the event also detailed other new features that would arrive with MIUI 10, including a new Recents widget, AI Preload, and integrated smart home device support.

Let's start with MIUI 10's AI Portrait feature. The company says users with smartphones running MIUI 10 will be able to take Bokeh depth-of-field shots without requiring a dual camera setup. The feature is software based, using algorithms to identify the foreground and blur out the background.

xiaomi miui 10 recents recents

MIUI 10's new Recents widget

Next up in MIUI 10 is the new Recents widget, which now features a new layout that maximises screen space, supports full screen gestures, lets users swipe to delete tasks, and long press to get more options.

Another new feature in MIUI 10 is AI Preload, which the company claims will help reduce load times for apps and native UI functions to zero, as the software would have already preloaded the app based on the user's usage patterns.

xiaomi miui 10 smart home miui

MIUI 10's smart home integration

Finally, Xiaomi also said it is bringing the ability to control Mi Ecosystem devices directly to MIUI 10, without the need of a secondary app for the purpose. For now, not much else has been detailed by Xiaomi about MIUI 10, but you can check out the video below if you understand Mandarin. Also at the event, Xiaomi launched the Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, and Mi Band 3 at the event.

 

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI, MIUI 10
Xiaomi Mi Band 3 With Capacitive OLED Display, Optional NFC Connectivity Launched
MIUI 10 With AI Portrait Mode, New Recents Widget, and More Unveiled
