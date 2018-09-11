Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM to the Redmi Y2 smartphone, the India variant of the Redmi S2, the first stable MIUI 10 build for the smartphone. Users can expect to receive an over-the-air update notification on their handsets or via the Updater app soon. Notably, the latest update brings the custom OS version to MIUI Global Stable ROM 10.0.1.0.OEFMIFH. The Chinese company has confirmed the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM rollout for the Redmi Y2 and has also highlighted the major changes that come with the latest update. To recall, Xiaomi had announced the Redmi Y2 back in June, alongside the MIUI 10 Global ROM.

The latest development - announced on the MIUI Forum - comes on the heels of the Mi Mix 2S handset getting Android 9.0 Pie with the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.9.7. Also, the rollout of the first stable version of MIUI 10 was started by Xiaomi in China last month. After almost three months since its launch in beta, MIUI 10 had arrived in a stable version in Mi 6 in the country. However, Redmi Y2 users have now started to receive a new Stable OTA update on their handsets. As per the MIUI forum post, the new MIUI update comes with version MIUI 10.0.1.0.OEFMIFH and measures 501MB in terms of size. Xiaomi has also provided a detailed changelog on the forum post.

MIUI 10 Global Stable update brings full-screen gestures that make it a better option for devices with newer aspect ratios and thin-bezel displays. On the sound part, the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM includes natural sounds and ambient sounds. The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM also includes the AI Portrait feature that adds a bokeh effect to shots - without requiring a secondary sensor. This is highly useful for devices that come with a single camera setup instead of the ones with a dual camera setup. Additionally, other system apps, such as Clock and Notes, have received a revamp as well.

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 10 OTA update to the Redmi Y2, but it may take some time for the update to reach every unit. Meanwhile, you can check for the latest MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM by going to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. You can download it through the Updater app. For those looking to update directly, Xiaomi has also provided Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM links for those who want to sideload or flash.