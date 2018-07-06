Xiaomi has started to roll out the latest version of MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM to eligible devices. The latest development comes on heels of the company starting closed beta testing for the second round of devices eligible for MIUI 10 China Developer ROM. Also, last month Xiaomi had started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM for a handful of devices. To recall, the Chinese company had launched the global version of its latest proprietary MIUI skin at an event in New Delhi in June. The list of compatible devices for the latest MIUI Global ROM includes the Mi 6, Mi Mix 2, Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5 Pro (India)/ Redmi Note 5, Mi Mix 2S, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, and Mi Mix. Notably, Xiaomi hasdearlier suspended the rollout for Mi 6 users.

As announced via a MIUI forum post, Xiaomi has started the rollout of the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM. The new ROM carries version 8.7.5 and comes with some new developments. Xiaomi has added LDAC functionality for Bluetooth in the MIUI Global Beta ROM. Additionally, it has also fixed a translation issue. Further, the update fixes a Russian language localisation. Interestingly, the earlier update with version 8.6.14 included features like an updated Mi Browser with an optimised start page, PWA (Progressive Web App) support, and better search functionality and App Vault with a World Cup card.

Xiaomi says it has plans to bring the new ROM to other smartphones in its lineup as well. Notably, the stable builds of the latest MIUI skin will also start rolling out in September. Last month, Xiaomi had started calling beta testers for the MIUI 10 Global ROM to receive early feedback on the ongoing development.

The MIUI 10 Global ROM will bring improvements to elements including speed, design, and sound as well as includes an AI Portrait feature. Xiaomi also claims that the new ROM will increase the overall smoothness by over 10 percent that its predecessor. It comes with full-screen display gestures and includes a new Recents view that is inspired by the MIUI Notes app. Furthermore, the MIUI skin has new system apps, including Weather and Calendar.

For users who have one of the compatible devices running the latest MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM, and have registered for the Global Beta ROM, you can check for the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM by going to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. It can also be downloaded through the Updater app, if you're already running the MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM. Those looking to update directly from stable to beta, Xiaomi has provided ROM download links so that these builds can be flashed via the Fastboot method.