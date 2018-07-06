NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Starts MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 Rollout for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Mix 2S, and More Devices

Xiaomi Starts MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 Rollout for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Mix 2S, and More Devices

 
, 06 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Starts MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 Rollout for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Mix 2S, and More Devices

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM
  • The ROM is now available on phones such as Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi S2
  • The new ROM, which carries version 8.7.5

Xiaomi has started to roll out the latest version of MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM to eligible devices. The latest development comes on heels of the company starting closed beta testing for the second round of devices eligible for MIUI 10 China Developer ROM. Also, last month Xiaomi had started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM for a handful of devices. To recall, the Chinese company had launched the global version of its latest proprietary MIUI skin at an event in New Delhi in June. The list of compatible devices for the latest MIUI Global ROM includes the Mi 6, Mi Mix 2, Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5 Pro (India)/ Redmi Note 5, Mi Mix 2S, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, and Mi Mix. Notably, Xiaomi hasdearlier suspended the rollout for Mi 6 users.

As announced via a MIUI forum post, Xiaomi has started the rollout of the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM. The new ROM carries version 8.7.5 and comes with some new developments. Xiaomi has added LDAC functionality for Bluetooth in the MIUI Global Beta ROM. Additionally, it has also fixed a translation issue. Further, the update fixes a Russian language localisation. Interestingly, the earlier update with version 8.6.14 included features like an updated Mi Browser with an optimised start page, PWA (Progressive Web App) support, and better search functionality and App Vault with a World Cup card.

Xiaomi says it has plans to bring the new ROM to other smartphones in its lineup as well. Notably, the stable builds of the latest MIUI skin will also start rolling out in September. Last month, Xiaomi had started calling beta testers for the MIUI 10 Global ROM to receive early feedback on the ongoing development.

The MIUI 10 Global ROM will bring improvements to elements including speed, design, and sound as well as includes an AI Portrait feature. Xiaomi also claims that the new ROM will increase the overall smoothness by over 10 percent that its predecessor. It comes with full-screen display gestures and includes a new Recents view that is inspired by the MIUI Notes app. Furthermore, the MIUI skin has new system apps, including Weather and Calendar.

For users who have one of the compatible devices running the latest MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM, and have registered for the Global Beta ROM, you can check for the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM by going to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. It can also be downloaded through the Updater app, if you're already running the MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM. Those looking to update directly from stable to beta, Xiaomi has provided ROM download links so that these builds can be flashed via the Fastboot method.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUi 10, MIUI, MIUI Global Beta ROM
Google Denies Reports Its Duplex AI Bot Will Be Used by Call Centres
Xiaomi Starts MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 Rollout for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Mix 2S, and More Devices
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone
  2. After Jio Phone Announcement, Nokia 8810 4G Teased to Get WhatsApp Support
  3. Dell Launches New Range of Gaming Notebooks, AiO in India
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale Today at 12pm
  5. Asus ZenFone 5Z Review
  6. OnePlus 6 Available With Rs. 2,000 Discount on Amazon India
  7. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 Rollout Begins for Compatible Xiaomi Phones
  8. Jio GigaFiber Announced for 1,100 Cities, Registrations Begin August 15
  9. Xiaomi Mi A2 First Alleged Rear Camera Sample Leaked
  10. Jio Phone 2, Jio GigaFiber, and Other Announcements at Reliance AGM 2018
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.