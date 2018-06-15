Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM to compatible devices. The new development comes days after the Chinese company launched the global version of its latest proprietary MIUI skin at an event in New Delhi. The list of compatible devices for the new MIUI Global ROM includes the Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Redmi S2, and Redmi Note 5 Pro (India)/ Redmi Note 5. The company originally announced the fresh experience for the Mi 6 users as well. However, it has now suspended the rollout for the 2017 flagship. The company started recruiting beta testers for the MIUI 10 Global ROM last week to begin the testing of the new version.

As announced via a MIUI forum post, Xiaomi has kicked off the rollout of the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM. The new ROM, which carries version 8.6.14, includes a bunch of new developments, including an updated Mi Browser with an optimised start page, PWA (Progressive Web App) support, and better search functionality and App Vault with a World Cup card. Further, the update fixes Greek language localisation.

While the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta version is heading to a handful of smartphones at the initial stage, Xiaomi has plans to bring the new ROM to most of its handsets. The stable builds of the latest MIUI skin will also start rolling out in September.

Meanwhile, if you have any of the compatible devices running the latest MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM, and have registered for the Global Beta ROM, you can check for the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM by going to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. It can also be downloaded through the Updater app, if you're already running the MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM. Those looking to update directly from stable to beta will need to wait for Xiaomi to provide ROM download links so that these builds can be flashed via the Fastboot method.

In terms of new features, the MIUI 10 Global ROM brings improvements to elements including speed, design, and sound as well as includes an AI Portrait feature. Xiaomi also claims that the new ROM increases the overall smoothness by over 10 percent that its predecessor. It comes with full screen display gestures and includes a new Recents view that is inspired by the MIUI Notes app. Furthermore, the MIUI skin has new system apps, including Weather and Calendar.