Xiaomi this week announced that closed beta testing has begun for the second round of devices eligible for MIUI 10 China Developer ROM. To recall, back at the MIUI 10 announcement on June 1, Xiaomi had a listed 10 devices that would get the MIUI 10 China Developer ROM in its first closed beta rollout, with their public beta in late June. The second batch of 22 devices including variants is due to get its public beta in late-July, and ahead of that date, the registrations for the second round's closed beta have begun. Registrations will proceed till July 12. Notably, the updated list of devices published by Xiaomi doesn't contain the Redmi 6 family. This new series is likely to get updated to the new MIUI sometime later this year. The new development comes days the company started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM for a handful of devices. Originally, MIUI 10 arrived on the Mi 8, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix, Mi 6X, Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, Redmi S2, and Redmi Note 5 through a closed beta version.

According to an updated post on the MIUI forum, the second batch of devices that the MIUI 10 China Developer ROM closed beta will be available to are: Redmi Note 4X Qualcomm version, Redmi 5A, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Note 3, Mi Max Standard Edition, Mi Max High Edition, Mi Max 2, Mi 5X, Mi 5c, Mi 4S, Mi 4C, Redmi 4X, Redmi Note 5A Standard Edition, Redmi Note 5A High-grade version, Redmi 5, and Redmi 5 Plus.

For handsets like the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro, which are not the part of the initial list of MIUI 10-eligible models, Xiaomi is likely to make a separate announcement. The company has also yet to provide a concrete timeline for the rollout of the stable MIUI 10 version, whether for China or the world.

Having said that, the fresh move confirms that Xiaomi is once again in plans to bring the newest experience to most of its smartphones. The Beijing-based company has a record of providing fresh interface versions to its dated models, though the company is infamous for delaying the latest Android updates. In January, the Redmi 1s that was launched back in July 2014 received MIUI 9.2 ROM despite running Android 4.4 KitKat.

As revealed in late May, MIUI 10 brings AI Portrait feature to enhance your images by adding a software-based Bokeh effect. The new MIUI version also includes a new Recents view and AI Preload. The MIUI 10 Global ROM that was released last month, on the other hand, also brings the new versions of Mi Music, Mi Video, and an enhanced Browser as well as a quick menu tab for business and service messages. The stable builds based on the MIUI 10 Global ROM are expected to debut in September, while its beta version has already been rolled out for select Xiaomi handsets.