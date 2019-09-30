Xiaomi claimed on Monday it had sold over 1.5 million devices in the first few hours of the Diwali With Mi sale on Mi.com, Big Billion Days 2019 sale on Flipkart, and Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon. The company calls the figure a record breaking one. The Chinese company has succeeded to sell a majority of smartphones through the ongoing festive sales, followed by various Mi ecosystem devices, accessories, and Mi TV models. The overall sales record translates to over 10 devices sold per second during the opening of the festive sales, the company has said in a press statement.

Detailing the product categories contributing to the sales record, Xiaomi has stated that five out of top 10 best selling smartphones during the festive season sales on Amazon and Flipkart are its Mi and Redmi models. Similar is the case with Mi TVs that has debuted as the top two out of three bestsellers in the smart TV category. The Mi Band models and Mi Security Camera are also touted to have achieved the top two spot out of three bestsellers in the wearable and security camera categories, respectively.

Further, Xiaomi has claimed that its Mi Air Purifier 2S has emerged as the bestseller in the air purifier category.

Xiaomi Diwali With Mi 2019 Sale: Redmi K20 Pro Price Cut Now Live, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security Camera 360, More Deals

"This year we launched several new Mi TVs, Redmi 8A and attractive offers on Redmi Note 7 series, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A etc.," said Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online sales, Xiaomi India, in the statement. "Our festive sales have kicked off to an amazing start where we have sold over 1.5 million devices across all online platforms. We are thrilled, and equally humbled by all the love we received from our customers and Mi Fans across India. We hope these Xiaomi purchases usher in the festive cheer for everyone."

The Diwali With Mi, Big Billion Days 2019, and Great Indian Festival sales are live until Friday, October 4. They providing various exchange offers and bank discounts to attract customers.