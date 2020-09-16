Mi Wireless Power Bank 30W has been launched in China. The new power bank from Xiaomi doubles up as a wireless charging stand and comes with a 10,000mAh lithium-ion polymer battery. It will be offered in Black colour and packs a connecting dock that has five connector/ pogo pins to charge it. Once placed on the connecting dock, the power bank becomes a wireless charging stand for smartphones and looks somewhat similar to the Pixel Stand that was launched by Google.

Mi Wireless Power Bank 30W price

The Mi Wireless Power Bank 30W is priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100) and is available for pre-orders on Mi.com in China. As mentioned, it comes in black colour. There is no word on its release outside China right now.

Mi Wireless Power Bank 30W features

The Mi Wireless Power Bank 30W has a black colour finish and a wireless charging icon on the surface to depict the wireless charging support. It has a 10,000mAh lithium-ion polymer battery but the rated capacity is just 5,600mAh. The power bank from Xiaomi comes with a dock that has five pogo pins that charge the power bank. When connected with the dock, the power bank becomes a vertical wireless charger.

Mi Wireless Power Bank 30W packs a connecting dock that has five pogo pins to charge it

Photo Credit: Mi.com

If you want to charge your phone, just place the power bank on the dock, and then place a smartphone on it to charge wirelessly. At this time, the dock charges the power bank and the power bank charges the smartphone. The LEDs present on the side of the power bank show the battery level and light up when it is connected to the dock.

As far as ports are concerned, the power bank comes equipped with a USB Type-A port with a maximum output capacity of 27W. There is a USB Type-C port that is claimed to deliver a maximum output capacity of 30W. The power bank can also wirelessly charge devices at up to 30W depending upon the wireless charging support that the device comes with.

In case you don't want to charge your power bank with the dock, you can also juice it up with the USB Type C port that has a maximum power input of 18W. The power bank is charged at a maximum power output of 10W via pogo pins.

