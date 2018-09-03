Xiaomi has launched a new wireless charger called Mi Wireless Charger (Universal Fast Charge Edition) that supports fast charging up to 10W and comes with a price tag of CNY 69 (approximately Rs. 716). Based on generally accepted Qi standard, the Xiaomi wireless charger comes with a bunch of protective features, including temperature protection, short circuit protection, power protection, and over-voltage protection. The wireless charger delivers an output of up to 7.5W for models such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, while users can leverage up to 10W charging support on the Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, and other models.

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Charger (Universal Fast Charge Edition) price

The Xiaomi Mi Wireless Charger (Universal Fast Charge Edition) price in China has been set at CNY 69. It is available for purchase in the country through Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin, Tmall, Jingdong, and Suning Tesco. Details about its price and availability in other regions including India are yet to be revealed.

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Charger (Universal Fast Charge Edition) specifications, features

Built with an aluminium alloy housing and a silicone layer on top, the Xiaomi Mi Wireless Charger (Universal Fast Charge Edition) comes as a universal device for all Qi standard-based devices. The charger has an LED indicator that helps users see the charging status of their device at a glance. Also, it is designed to offer wireless charging at a distance of up to 4mm. This means you can charge your smartphone without removing its case. Xiaomi has provided a multi-protection support on the wireless charger that helps protect your devices from high temperature, over-voltage, and short circuit. Furthermore, there is a built-in protection for foreign objects and high surface temperature.

When used with a Quick Charge 2.0 or Quick Charge 3.0 adapter, the Xiaomi Mi Wireless Charger (Universal Fast Charge Edition) can provide up to 7.5W or 10W power. The charger when connected with a traditional 5V/ 2A or 5V/ 2.4A adapter provides 5W power.

The Xiaomi Mi Wireless Charger (Universal Fast Charge Edition) has a USB Type-C interface and temperature limit up to 40-degree Celsius. It comes bundled with a USB Type-C to USB cable.