Xiaomi is back with yet another edition of the Mi Super Sale. The latest edition of Mi Super Sale is now live and will go through November 28. As part of the sales fest, Xiaomi is offering a host of smartphones across all price brackets with a limited-time price cut. The company is taking up to Rs. 4,000 off on the Redmi Note 7 Pro and up to Rs. 3,000 off on the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. Additionally, low-end phones such as the Redmi 7A and Redmi Go are also up for grabs with discounts in tow.

Starting with the Redmi K20 Pro, Xiaomi is offering up to Rs. 3,000 off on the flagship phone as part of the Mi Super Sale. The Redmi K20 Pro's 6GB+128GB variant is currently available at Rs. 25,999, while the phone's 8GB+256GB variant is up for grabs at Rs. 28,999 from the official Mi.com store. Xiaomi is offering up to Rs. 3,000 off on the Redmi K20 as well, which is currently up for purchase starting at Rs. 19,999.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is being offered with up to Rs. 4,000 off on its original asking price. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is available at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the 6GB+64GB version can be picked up for Rs. 13,999. The highest-end 6GB+128GB model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is up for grabs at Rs. 14,999. The Poco F1 is also available in the Mi Super Sale with up to Rs. 12,000 off on its original asking price, bringing its starting price down to Rs. 14,999.

Coming to the budget segment, Xiaomi is taking off up to Rs. 1,200 on the Redmi 7A. As part of the Mi Super Sale, the Redmi 7A is available starting at Rs. 5,499 for the 2GB+16GB variant, while the 2GB+32GB version is up for grabs at Rs. 5,799. The Redmi Go is listed starting at Rs. 4,499. Other phones that can be picked up at reduced price point as part of the Mi Super Sale include Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7S, and the Redmi 7. As mentioned above, the Redmi Super Sale is now live and will go through November 28 via the official Mi online store at Mi.com. The Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, and Redmi Y3 are all also available at the same price via Amazon India.