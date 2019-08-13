Technology News
Mi Super Sale Offers Price Cuts on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi A2, More

Redmi Note 7S is listed with a price cut of Rs. 1,000.

Updated: 13 August 2019 11:05 IST
Mi Super Sale will end on August 18

Highlights
  • All phones are listed with 5 percent cashback for HDFC debit card users
  • Additional exchange discount is offered on Mi A3, Redmi Y3, Poco F1
  • No-cost EMI options are listed on a few phones

Xiaomi is back with its Mi Super Sale in India. The sale has already begun, and will end on August 18. The sale is offering up to Rs. 8,000 off on many smartphones, and up to additional Rs. 2,000 off with Mi Exchange on select smartphones. The additional exchange discount offer is applicable on Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Y3, and Poco F1. Phones like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, and more are listed with discount and offers on the Mi.com website.

The Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro are listed with offers on the site. The Redmi Note 7S is currently priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB model. This means that the Redmi Note 7S is listed with a price cut of Rs. 1,000. Other offers include 5 percent cashback with HDFC debit cards, no cost EMI options, Mi Exchange option, and up to 1120GB data and unlimited calling for Airtel customers.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is listed at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option which is listed at Rs. 14,999 and the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs. 16,999 during the sale period. This means only the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has a discount of Rs. 1,000, while the others retail at original price. All the Redmi Note 7S offers apply here, and Mi.com is offering an additional Rs. 1,000 off on exchange of old phones. The newly launched Astro White will be shipped from August 16.

Coming to the Redmi Y3, its price in India during the sale period will effectively be at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 11,999. This means the base variant gets a price cut of Rs. 1,000, while the 4GB RAM variant is listed at its original price. Both variants come in Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black colour options. The 4GB RAM variant's effective price is inclusive of the exchange offer. All the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers apply here as well.

During the sale period, the Redmi 7 price in India will start at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. It will be offered in Comet Blue, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Red colour variants. Both the variants are listed with a discount of Rs. 500 and offers include 5 percent cashback with HDFC debit cards, Mi Exchange option, and double data and cashback benefits up to Rs 2,400 for Jio customers.

Xiaomi has now removed the introductory price offer on the Redmi 7A and has listed it at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB of RAM + 16GB storage model, and Rs. 6,199 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. Xiaomi has listed an exchange offer, 5 percent cashback on HDFC debit cards, Mi Protect at Rs. 399, and Rs. 2,200 cashback with 125GB additional data for Jio subscribers.

The Poco F1 is listed starting at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. There is no price cut on the Poco F1, but it is listed with additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000, no-cost EMI options, Mi Protect at Rs. 1,099, an Rs. 2,400 instant cashback and up to 6TB data for Jio subscribers.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 9,999, which means a price cut of Rs. 2,000 has been implemented for the sale. However, the price of the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of the Mi A2 hasn't been changed as of now, and it is available at Rs. 15,999. The Mi A2 is listed with additional Rs. 1,000 off on exchange, HDFC debit cards users are entitled to 5 percent cashback, no-cost EMI options, Mi Protect at Rs. 799, and Rs. 2,200 instant cashback and up to 4.5TB 4G data for Jio subscribers.

Lastly, the Redmi 6 (3GB+64GB) will be available at Rs. 6,999, and the Redmi 6 Pro (4GB+64GB) at Rs. 8,999. All the deals in the Mi Super Sale are listed on a dedicated page.

Further reading: Mi Super Sale, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Y3, Mi A2, Poco F1, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 6, REdmi 6 Pro
