Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Discounts on Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro and More Offers

Xiaomi is currently offering discounts on some of its popular smartphones via Mi.com, Amazon India, and Flipkart

Updated: 6 December 2019 19:02 IST
Xiaomi's ongoing Mi Super Sale has some interesting offers

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 Pro on sale for Rs. 25,999
  • Poco F1 gets discounted to Rs. 14,999
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 10,999

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is currently running Mi Super Sale on its official website, from December 6 to December 12. What is interesting is that the products participating in the sale are also discounted on other e-commerce websites. Xiaomi is currently selling the Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Poco F1, Redmi Note 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi 8A and a few other smartphones at a discounted price. That's not all - ICICI Bank credit cardholders get a 5 percent instant discount on credit card EMIs. Here are some offers you should definitely take a look at:

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 offers

The Redmi K20 Pro packs an AMOLED display has a pop-up camera module and is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. The base variant of the smartphone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for Rs. 25,999. The higher variant is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB RAM 256GB version. This is lower than the smartphones original price of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 respectively.

The Redmi K20 starts at Rs. 19,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the higher variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 22,999. These variants were priced at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 23,999 respectively.

Redmi 7A, Redmi 8A offers

Redmi's budget offering the Redmi 7A and the Redmi 8A has also got a price cut. The Redmi 7A is selling for Rs. 5,299 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 5,499.

The Redmi 8A is priced at Rs. 6,499 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage while the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 6,999.

Redmi Note 7 Pro offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro was popular thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 675 SoC and now it is available at an appealing price. In the current sale, the base variant is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. The mid variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs. 12,999. The top variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 14,999.

Redmi Note 7S offers

The Redmi Note 7S sports a 48-megapixel primary camera and gets some good discounts in the ongoing sale. The base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is priced at Rs. 8,999. The higher variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs. 9,999.

Redmi Go offers

Xiaomi's first smartphone under the Android Go platform gets a discounted price as well. The Redmi Go is priced at Rs. 4,299 for the base 1GB RAM 8GB storage variant. The higher variant with 1GB RAM and 16GB of storage is priced at Rs. 4,499.

Poco F1 offers

The Poco F1 stunned everyone with its powerful hardware and aggressive price. Well, the price has just become more tempting. Xiaomi is currently selling the just Rs. 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher variant with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage is on sale for Rs. 18,999.

Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 offers

The Redmi Y3 and the Redmi 7 have the same Snapdragon 632 SoC. Redmi has opted for a 32-megapixel front camera for the selfie-focused Redmi Y3. This smartphone is now available for Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant. The higher variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999.

The Redmi 7, on the other hand, is selling for Rs. 6,999 for its base variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The other variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs. 7,999.

Head over to Mi.com to check out all the offers listed during the Xiaomi Mi Super Sale. Some of the smartphones are still available at the same price as seem at the previous Xiaomi Black Friday sale. So if you missed picking up your favourite device back then, now is a good time to pick one.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi MI Super Sale, Redmi K20 Pro Sale, Poco F1 Sale
Aditya Shenoy

