Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod has been launched in India that, as the name suggests, works as a selfie stick as well as a tripod. It comes with control buttons that can be used to operate certain functions on the phone without having to touch the phone's screen. It connects over Bluetooth and can fit phones in a wide size range. The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod also comes with a Bluetooth remote for easy access. Unlike the other Mi products like the electric toothbrush and screwdriver set, the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod is not a crowdfunded product and is available for purchase right now.

Mi Selfie Stick Tripod price in India

The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod by Xiaomi is priced at Rs. 1,099. It comes in a single black colour that gives it a stealthy look. The mobile accessory is available for purchase from Mi.com with delivery times between six to eight days depending on the pin code.

Mi Selfie Stick Tripod specifications and features

The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod connects to your phone using Bluetooth v3.0 and requires Android 4.3 or higher, or iOS 5.0 or higher. It has a Micro-USB port for charging. In terms of dimensions, in its compact form, the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod comes in at 190x45x50mm and weighs 155 grams. When the selfie stick is extended, the length increases to 510mm. It is made from aluminium alloy which makes it light, sturdy, and portable. There are non-slip grips on the handle as well. The clamp where the phone is attached also has a non-slip cushion design. Speaking of the clamp, it can rotate 360 degrees with an adjustable grip. Xiaomi says the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod can accommodate large phones like the Mi Max 2.

The Bluetooth remote can be separated from the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod itself and can be used for clicking pictures from afar. When not using from afar, the Bluetooth remote can be placed in its dedicated slot on the selfie stick.

