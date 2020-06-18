Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod With Bluetooth Remote Launched in India at Rs. 1,099

Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod can fit phones as big as the Mi Max 2 in its adjustable cushioned grip.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 June 2020 15:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod With Bluetooth Remote Launched in India at Rs. 1,099

Mi Selfie Stick Tripod comes in a single black colour

Highlights
  • Mi Selfie Stick Tripod is on sale in India
  • It is priced at Rs. 1,099
  • Mi Selfie Stick Tripod weighs just 155 grams

Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod has been launched in India that, as the name suggests, works as a selfie stick as well as a tripod. It comes with control buttons that can be used to operate certain functions on the phone without having to touch the phone's screen. It connects over Bluetooth and can fit phones in a wide size range. The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod also comes with a Bluetooth remote for easy access. Unlike the other Mi products like the electric toothbrush and screwdriver set, the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod is not a crowdfunded product and is available for purchase right now.

Mi Selfie Stick Tripod price in India

The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod by Xiaomi is priced at Rs. 1,099. It comes in a single black colour that gives it a stealthy look. The mobile accessory is available for purchase from Mi.com with delivery times between six to eight days depending on the pin code.

Mi Selfie Stick Tripod specifications and features

The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod connects to your phone using Bluetooth v3.0 and requires Android 4.3 or higher, or iOS 5.0 or higher. It has a Micro-USB port for charging. In terms of dimensions, in its compact form, the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod comes in at 190x45x50mm and weighs 155 grams. When the selfie stick is extended, the length increases to 510mm. It is made from aluminium alloy which makes it light, sturdy, and portable. There are non-slip grips on the handle as well. The clamp where the phone is attached also has a non-slip cushion design. Speaking of the clamp, it can rotate 360 degrees with an adjustable grip. Xiaomi says the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod can accommodate large phones like the Mi Max 2.

The Bluetooth remote can be separated from the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod itself and can be used for clicking pictures from afar. When not using from afar, the Bluetooth remote can be placed in its dedicated slot on the selfie stick.

 

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Selfie Stick Tripod, Mi Selfie Stick Tripod price in India, Mi Selfie Stick Tripod specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi Watch Color May Launch as Mi Watch Revolve Outside China: Report
Huawei Surpassed Samsung, Emerged as the World’s Biggest Smartphone Maker in April: Counterpoint Research

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod With Bluetooth Remote Launched in India at Rs. 1,099
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ First Impressions
  2. TCL 2020 QLED 4K, 8K Android TV Ranges Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  4. Poco India GM Called Out for His Jab at Upcoming Realme X3 SuperZoom
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Come With 60Hz Display, Tipster Claims
  6. Vivo Z1x, iPhone XS, Pixel 3a, and Others to Get Price Discounts on Flipkart
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  8. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  9. Sony Slashes Prices of Several Speakers, Headphones, Soundbars in India
  10. Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod Comes With a Separable Bluetooth Remote
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Surpassed Samsung, Emerged as the World’s Biggest Smartphone Maker in April: Counterpoint Research
  2. Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod With Bluetooth Remote Launched in India at Rs. 1,099
  3. Mi Watch Color May Launch as Mi Watch Revolve Outside China: Report
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  5. PUBG Mobile Chinese Version Gets Erangel 2.0 Map With New Features: Report
  6. TCL 2020 QLED 4K and 8K Android TV Ranges Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 45,990
  7. Pokémon Café Mix, New Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Smile Games Announced for Switch, Mobile
  8. Google-Fitbit Deal Could Harm Competition: Australian Regulator
  9. 19-Year-Old Indian Student Wins Apple Award for Creating a COVID-19 Social Distancing Playground
  10. Google Chrome Spyware Extensions Downloaded 32 Million Times, Let Users Be Spied On: Researchers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com