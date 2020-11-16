Mi, Redmi, and Poco users are facing an issue that puts their phones into a bootloop, making them restart again and again. The problem, which appears to have impacted a large number of users, emerges after the phones receive an error that reads, “Find Device closed unexpectedly.” Although Xiaomi is investigating the issue, the company has noted in a statement that it emerged due to certain lines of code misbehaving during an app update. A fix has also been promised that the company said will reach affected users shortly.

As per the user reports on social media, the phones running a MIUI 12.05 Global Stable ROM seem to have chiefly impacted due to the issue. The affected users aren't able to make any changes from their end as the phones start rebooting in the loop. Some users also lost their data as they eventually had to reset their phones.

@MiIndiaSupport Hi, I'm using redmi k20 pro recently my phone started crashing showing 'find device closed unexpectedly' and started rebooting again and again. Forced to reset and lost all the data. — A K Varma (@ardanikv) November 16, 2020

@IndiaPOCO Hi Poco Team, Recently I bought poco x3 mobile, I got new update called MIUI 12.0.5 stable. After updating it. I'm facing an issue called "Find device closed unexpectedly".I can't able use my mobile it continuously restarting if open the mobile.@cmanmohan @s_anuj — suryaneni Venugopal (@SuryaneniV) November 16, 2020

@IndiaPOCO Hi Poco Team, Recently I bought poco x3 mobile, yesterday I got new update called MIUI 12.05 stable. After updating it. I'm facing an issue called "Find phone closed unexpectedly". I can't able use my mobile it continuously restarting if open the mobile.Please help me pic.twitter.com/9wDAJh1kpt — Deepak Kumar (@deepakbuzz) November 13, 2020

The issue isn't limited to a certain smartphone model and has been reported by a list of Mi, Redmi, and Poco devices, including the Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Poco X3, among others. Also, it isn't likely to be limited to India as a user from Nigeria has also reported an identical problem on Twitter.

Xiaomi acknowledged the issue in the statement to Gadgets 360 and said that it was due to an app update. The company also assured that an update would arrive by this week. Meanwhile, some “temporary containment measures” are already in place, according to Xiaomi.

“This fix may need consumers to get their devices flashed at a service centre,” the company said. It is, however, unclear whether the fix would cause any data loss to the affected users.

Xiaomi didn't provide any clarity on which app is causing the issue to users. However, some users speculate that it came due to the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel Global CIO Harmeen Mehta in a tweet posted on Saturday underlined that the telco had worked with Xiaomi to find the cause and was preparing a fix. She also stated that a small tweak had already been provided in the Airtel Thanks app to temporarily resolve the problem.

Having said that, there is no clarity on how the affected users would be able to fix the bootloop issue on their devices. Airtel, on its part, also didn't provide any details on whether it would provide a resolution through a server-side update to the Airtel Thanks app as the issue isn't apparently allowing the users to access the app or install any of its updates from Google Play.

