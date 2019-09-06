Xiaomi Sells Over 100 Million Phones in India in Five Years

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Friday announced that it has shipped over 100 million smartphones in India in the last five years. This milestone has been achieved in the period starting Q3 2014 till July 2019, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC). The company's Redmi A and Redmi Note series have been two of the most popular smartphone series in the country. To recall, the company had launched its first phone back in July 2014 in the country.

"It's a testament to the love we have received from millions of Mi Fans since our inception.

"There have been brands who entered the market before us, yet are nowhere close to the astounding feat we have achieved," said Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi, and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

"I am extremely thankful to our 100 million smartphone users and we promise to keep working hard on delivering impeccable user experience across product, after-sales and retail verticals," Jain added.

Xiaomi has been the leading smartphone brand in India for eight consecutive quarters, with a 28.3 percent market share for Q2 2019 as per the IDC.

Redmi 6A and Redmi Note 7 Pro were the top two best-selling smartphones in the industry for Q2 2019.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi on Thursday also announced that its Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payment solution app - Mi Pay - has acquired over 18 million users since its launch in February 2019. The payment solution app has also registered more than 14 million users.

"Mi Pay has emerged to be one of the most reliable and easiest ways to pay for millions of MIUI users in India. Not only this, since its launch in India, more than 1.4 million UPI IDs were created on Mi Pay, further contributing to government's vision to boost the digital economy," Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

Mi Pay allows users to make various kinds of transactions such as transfer money, request money, pay bills - electricity, phone, water, gas etc. It can be used to make transactions across any UPI payment apps.