Xiaomi Launches 'Mi Recycle' Feature in MIUI Security App to Let Users Easily Sell Phones

, 04 April 2019
Xiaomi has provided the Mi Recycle feature within the MIUI Security app

Mi Recycle initiates hardware tests to evaluate the value of old devices

Users can accept the payment of their old models through various modes

Mi Recycle feature was seen on MIUI Security app version 2.7.2

Xiaomi has extended its partnership with Cashify to launch the 'Mi Recycle' feature through its MIUI Security app. The feature, as its name suggests, will let Xiaomi phone users check the health of their smartphone and get their resale value directly from Cashify, the online re-commerce company based out of New Delhi. The evaluation would be based on three key parameters physical condition, hardware quality, and current market value of the model, Cashify said in a statement. Notably, Xiaomi back in November 2017 announced its tie-up with Cashify to launch its Mi Exchange programme in the country.

To begin with the Mi Recycle feature, users need to initiate hardware tests on their device by going to Diagnose your phone > Sell your phone from the MIUI Security app. The app will ask for location permission to begin performing the required tests.

Once the testing process is completed, the exchange price is estimated and the quote is generated, followed by payment initiation. Users can also be able to accept the payment through any of the modes, namely bank transfer, Paytm cash, or vouchers.

mi recycle miui security app gadgets 360 Mi Recycle

Mi Recycle feature comes under the MIUI Security app

 

The device will be picked after the order details are being received by the user through a Cashify representative. There will also an option to choose a suitable date and time for the pickup.

Gadgets 360 was able to see the Mi Recycle feature on the MIUI Security app version 2.7.2.

As we mentioned, Xiaomi previously tied up with Cashify in 2017 to introduce the Mi Exchange programme in India. The aim of that programme was essentially to boost domestic presence and enhance existing sales of the company by offering new Xiaomi models in lieu of old phones.

Further reading: Mi Recycle, Xiaomi, Cashify
