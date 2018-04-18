In an interesting development, Xiaomi has introduced a price hike for its 10000mAh and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i in India. Gadgets 360 has learnt that the new Indian retail price of the 10000mAh variant is Rs. 899, while that of the 20000mAh model is Rs. 1,599, signifying a Rs. 100 hike compared to the launch price. Reason of the hike is currently unknown. The new price tag has been updated on Mi.com and Amazon.in.

"Due to the change in tax structure we've had to marginally revise prices for our Mi Power Bank 2i series. This was done to ensure that Mi Power Bank 2i is still the high-quality product that buyers have come to expect from Xiaomi," said a Xiaomi India spokesperson.

The Mi Power Bank 2i variants were launched in November last year, with initial exclusivity to Mi.com and Mi Home stores. However, in March this year, availability was extended to Amazon.in and Flipkart. Oddly enough, the 20000mAh Power Bank 2i is currently available on Flipkart at its older price tag of Rs. 1,499.

Both variants of the Mi Power Bank 2i sport Lithium Polymer (Li-Po) batteries, two USB outputs, and Texas Instruments-powered smart control chips to manage power efficiency. Among the two, the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i has a metallic double anodised aluminium design while the 20000mAh variant features a polycarbonate case. The 10000mAh power bank has a thickness of 14.2mm and weighs about 245 grams. On the other hand, the 20000mAh variant has a weight of 358 grams. Both models are being developed under the Indian government's 'Make In India' initiative.

At a media briefing held in November last year, Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain claimed that sales of the company's Mi Power Bank range exceed the next best, Lenovo, by four times. He also stated that the Chinese giant has started using holograms and security codes to help customers identify genuine Mi power banks from the mix in the market.

