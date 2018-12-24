NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi Play With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

, 24 December 2018
Xiaomi Mi Play With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Mi Play will go on sale in China starting December 25

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi Play comes with a price tag of CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,100)
  • Xiaomi Mi Play comes with 10GB of free data per month for a year
  • It features a dual rear camera setup

Xiaomi Mi Play has officially been launched in China. The new smartphone is the first model in the company's Play series. Unlike previous Xiaomi phones, the Mi Play sports a waterdrop-style display notch. The smartphone also sports a gradient finish at the back - on top of the glass-like finish. There is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC as well as a dual rear camera setup. To give users an out-of-the-box way to surf the Web on the Mi Play, the Chinese company has bundled 10GB of free data per month for 12 months.

Xiaomi Mi Play price

The Xiaomi Mi Play price in China has been set at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,100) for the lone 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Black, Dream Blue, and Twilight Gold colour options along with a gradient finish.

Xiaomi's offline store in China will start selling the Mi Play from 10am on December 25. The handset will be bundled with 10GB data per month for 12 months.

Xiaomi Mi Play specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi Play runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 and sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with IMG GE8320 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Xiaomi has provided a dual rear camera setup on the Mi Play that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The dual rear camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, the Mi Play sports an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Xiaomi Mi Play has 64GB of onboard eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, geomagnetic, and gyroscope. There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the handset packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 147.76×71.89×7.8mm.

Comments

Xiaomi Mi Play

Xiaomi Mi Play

Display5.84-inch
Processor2.3GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Jagmeet Singh
Xiaomi Mi Play With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
