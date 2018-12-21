NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi Play Rumoured to Be Bundled With 10GB of Free Mobile Data a Month for a Year

, 21 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Play Rumoured to Be Bundled With 10GB of Free Mobile Data a Month for a Year

Photo Credit: ITHome

Xiaomi Mi Play is rumoured to have unlimited data access with 10GB high-speed quote per month

Highlights

  • Free data access with Xiaomi Mi Play is said to be available for one year
  • The smartphone is rumoured to have a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display
  • It is also reported to include a 2,900mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Play, the next anticipated smartphone by the Chinese vendor that is set to arrive as early as next week, is now reported to come with free 10GB data per month for a year. The bundled data is likely to essentially help users access various Xiaomi services and apps that could come pre-installed on the upcoming model. It is unclear that with which telco Xiaomi has partnered for bundling the 10GB data. However, the Xiaomi Mi Play will have an app to let users claim the freebie.

As reported by ITHome, the Xiaomi Mi Play will come with an unlimited data plan that will offer the first 10GB for free at full speed, per month. The free Internet access is said to be available only for one year.

The Xiaomi Mi Play is set to debut in China on December 24. The smartphone isn't likely to be a full-fledged gaming handset since the company is targeting premium mobile-focused gamers with its gaming smartphone brand Black Shark. However, the Mi Play is likely to be Xiaomi's answer to Honor Play that debuted earlier this year with a Kirin 970 SoC and features such as GPU Turbo.

ITHome reports that the Xiaomi Mi Play will have a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is also said to have 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB RAM options and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB storage options. Further, it is reported to have a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2,900mAh battery.

Some recent teasers of the Mi Play showed its waterdrop-styled display notch and dual rear camera setup. The smartphone is also likely to have a gradient finish.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi Play specifications, Xiaomi Mi Play, Xiaomi Play, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Shemaroo Announces ShemarooMe, a Streaming Service of Its Own
Steam Winter Sale Kicks Off, Includes Discounts on Yakuza 0, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and More
Xiaomi Mi Play Rumoured to Be Bundled With 10GB of Free Mobile Data a Month for a Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A8s Price Confirmed, Availability Set for December 31
  2. Redmi Go Spotted, Said to Be Xiaomi's First Android Go Smartphone
  3. WhatsApp Web Gets Picture-in-Picture Feature for All Users
  4. Vivo Y93 With Helio P22 SoC Listed on India Site, Tips Imminent Launch
  5. Moto G7 Lineup Leaked in Press Renders With 2 Styles of Notches
  6. RGB LEDs Could Let Attackers Take Control of Your PC
  7. Huawei P20 Pro, Honor Play Amongst 7 Phones Receiving EMUI 9.0 Update
  8. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
  9. The 8 Biggest WhatsApp Features Introduced in 2018
  10. Nothing New Says Government on Order Authorising 10 Agencies to Snoop
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.