Xiaomi Mi Play, the next anticipated smartphone by the Chinese vendor that is set to arrive as early as next week, is now reported to come with free 10GB data per month for a year. The bundled data is likely to essentially help users access various Xiaomi services and apps that could come pre-installed on the upcoming model. It is unclear that with which telco Xiaomi has partnered for bundling the 10GB data. However, the Xiaomi Mi Play will have an app to let users claim the freebie.

As reported by ITHome, the Xiaomi Mi Play will come with an unlimited data plan that will offer the first 10GB for free at full speed, per month. The free Internet access is said to be available only for one year.

The Xiaomi Mi Play is set to debut in China on December 24. The smartphone isn't likely to be a full-fledged gaming handset since the company is targeting premium mobile-focused gamers with its gaming smartphone brand Black Shark. However, the Mi Play is likely to be Xiaomi's answer to Honor Play that debuted earlier this year with a Kirin 970 SoC and features such as GPU Turbo.

ITHome reports that the Xiaomi Mi Play will have a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is also said to have 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB RAM options and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB storage options. Further, it is reported to have a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2,900mAh battery.

Some recent teasers of the Mi Play showed its waterdrop-styled display notch and dual rear camera setup. The smartphone is also likely to have a gradient finish.