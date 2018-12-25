Xiaomi Mi Play was launched in China on Monday, and is the first model in the company's new Mi Play series. The new Xiaomi Mi Play series brings some differences from previous Xiaomi phones - the most noticeable of the these is that the Mi Play features a waterdrop-style display notch. The smartphone is also seen to sport a gradient finish at the back - on top of the glass-like rear panel. Other highlights include the presence of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC as well as a dual rear camera setup. Bundled with the Xiaomi Mi Play, the Chinese company is also offering 10GB of free data per month for 12 months. The Mi Play has only been launched in China so far, with no details as to its launch in other countries.

Xiaomi Mi Play price

The Xiaomi Mi Play price in China has been set at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,100) for the lone 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The Xiaomi Mi Play price in India is not yet known, and it is uncertain if it will ever arrive in India. The smartphone comes in Black, Dream Blue, and Twilight Gold colour options along with a gradient finish.

Xiaomi's offline store in China will start selling the Mi Play from 10am on December 25. The handset will be bundled with 10GB data per month for 12 months.

Xiaomi Mi Play specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi Play runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 and sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with IMG GE8320 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Xiaomi has provided a dual rear camera setup on the Mi Play that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The dual rear camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, the Mi Play sports an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Xiaomi Mi Play has 64GB of onboard eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, geomagnetic, and gyroscope. There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the handset packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 147.76×71.89×7.8mm.