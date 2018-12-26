Xiaomi launched a new series in China on Monday with the Mi Play being the first smartphone to kick it off. This new Mi Play series brings quite a few firsts for a Xiaomi smartphone, the most striking of which is the waterdrop-style notch display. The new smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and sports a gradient finish on its glass-like back. Like some of the new Xiaomi phones, the Mi Play also sports a dual camera module at the back. At the time of launch, there was only a 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model unveiled. Since then however, two new 6GB RAM variants (one with 64GB inbuilt storage, the other with 128GB inbuilt storage) have arrived on the scene, complete with prices.

Xiaomi Mi Play 6GB Variants price

The Xiaomi Mi Play price for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant has been set at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,200), while the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is listed at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,300). The 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is available in Black, Dream Blue and Twilight colour options while the other 6GB variant is available in Black, Dream Blue and Twilight Gold. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi Play 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant was priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,000), and made available in Black, Dream Blue and Twilight Gold options along with a gradient finish. It was launched in China on Monday.

While the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant can be bought right away, the 6GB RAM variants have an arrival notice button. This means that it isn't currently on sale but Xiaomi will notify you when it becomes available. These 6GB RAM variants of the Mi Play were first spotted on the source code of the official Xiaomi website by IT Home.

Xiaomi Mi Play 6GB Variants specifications

The Mi Play has a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It weighs 150g and packs in a 3,000mAh battery. Powering the Mi Play is a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz. For graphics, it has an IMG GE8320 GPU that's clocked at 680MHz. There is 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and buyers can choose between 64GB and 128GB of storage which is further expandable via the microSD card slot

The AI dual camera setup on the Mi Play consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that is also capable of taking HDR shots.

Connectivity options of the Mi Play include Bluetooth 4.2, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, dual 4G VoLTE and four positioning systems. It has a Micro-USB port for charging and gets a 10W charger in the box. The Mi Play also gets the Xiao AI assistant in China.