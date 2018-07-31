NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Xiaomi Mi Note 4 Listed on TENAA, Tipped to Sport Mi 8 Explorer Edition-Like Transparent Back

Xiaomi Mi Note 4 Listed on TENAA, Tipped to Sport Mi 8 Explorer Edition-Like Transparent Back

, 31 July 2018
Photo Credit: TENAA

Highlights

  • TENAA listing suggests Mi Note 4 imminent launch
  • Leaked images tip a transparent back like Mi 8 EE
  • The smartphone is tipped to sport a Snapdragon 710 SoC

In a new development, Xiaomi Mi Note 4 upcoming smartphone has been certified on TENAA, and it reveals design details of the device. The Xiaomi Mi Note 4 is the successor of the Mi Note 3 launched in September last year, and early reports hinted of a Mi Note 5, with Xiaomi skipping a moniker. However, this latest leak hints that Xiaomi may indeed be launching the Mi Note 4 smartphone, and not the Xiaomi Mi Note 5.

The TENAA listing bears the model number M1807E8A and the design reveals a transparent back, similar to the one we saw on the Mi 8 Explorer Edition launched last month. The images leaked on TENAA reveal a vertical dual camera setup at the back, and the power and volume buttons are stacked on the right edge of the smartphone.

The Mi Note 4 has no specifications listed on the TENAA website, but this could be the second Snapdragon 710 SoC device from Xiaomi, the first one being the Mi 8 SE. The second device has been codenamed Comet, and it was earlier expected to be released as the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro. However, the company has confirmed that no such device will be launched, so now all the money is on the Mi Note 4. However, this is pure speculation and nothing should be taken seriously.

To recall, the Xiaomi 'Comet' is expected to come with specifications including the Snapdragon 710 SoC, an OLED display with Always On feature, dual-SIM capabilities, a 3100mAh battery, an IR blaster, and Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The phone will not have NFC support, neither will it have a microSD card slot. There has been no word on the availability of the Mi Note 4.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Note 4
