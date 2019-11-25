It is finally official. Xiaomi is bringing its first 108-megapixel camera phone – the Mi Note 10 – to India. Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain, tweeted earlier today that a phone packing 108-megapixel camera is coming soon to India. And since the only phone in Xiaomi's lineup to pack a 108-megapixel sensor is the Mi Note 10 aka the Mi CC9 Pro, it doesn't leave much doubt regarding which phone was being teased. The Mi Note 10 packs a penta-lens rear camera setup and has received acclaim for its imaging prowess, debuting at the top of DxOMark's chart for smartphone photography.

Jain's tweet only teases that a 108-megapixel camera phone is coming soon, but doesn't specify a launch date in India. The Mi Note 10 is essentially a rebranded version of the Mi CC9 Pro targeted at the international markets. So, we are most likely to see the arrival of Mi Note 10 in India over the course of the upcoming weeks. The phone recently made waves when the Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition made its debut at the top of DxOMark's list of smartphone photography, beating the likes of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Google Pixel 4.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 price in India (expected)

The Mi Note 10 packing 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage was launched at EUR 549, while the Mi Note 10 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at EUR 649. If the phone's international pricing is anything to go by, the price of Mi Note 10 in India might be around Rs. 43,000, while the Mi Note 10 Pro's asking price might fall in the ballpark of Rs. 51,000.

To give users another idea of the pricing of the smartphone, let's take a look at the China price of the Mi CC9 Pro - it was launched earlier this month at a starting price of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,000). Moreover, it is unclear at this point whether Xiaomi will launch the Mi Note 10 in India that has a 7P lens, or the Mi Note 10 Pro packing the 8-element lens, plus more RAM and storage. The rest of the specifications of the Mi Note 10 and its Pro version are identical.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 specifications

Talking about features, the Mi Note 10 packs a 6.47-inch curved full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes equipped with 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The phone's impressive penta-lens camera setup includes a 108-megapixel main camera with an f/1.69 aperture and four-axis OIS support.

It is accompanied by a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 117-degree field of view, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens (5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom), a secondary 5-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Camera features include 4K video capture at 30fps, slo-mo HD video capture at up to 960fps, portrait blur adjustment, and an upgraded low-light photography mode.