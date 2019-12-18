Xiaomi has announced the “No. 1 Mi Fan Sale” to mark the end of 2019, offering a wide range of smartphones across all price brackets, wearables, and smart home accessories at discounted price points. The sale will kick off on December 19 and will go on through December 25 via the official Mi.com website, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised retail outlets across the country. Xiaomi will also conduct flash sale for some of its accessories that will offer even bigger price cuts than their asking price during the Mi No. 1 Fan sale.

The Mi No. 1 Fan sale starts December 19, and the special flash sales also start the same day. However, the flash sale for Xiaomi's accessories and smart home products will only be conducted at 10am, 4pm and 6pm each day, and will end on December 23, two days before the Mi No. 1 Fan sale comes to an end. Aside from limited-time price cuts, banking discounts, cashback offers, and no-cost EMI plans are also on the table.

Talking about price cuts, the flagship Redmi K20 Pro will be available starting at Rs. 24,999 during the Mi No. 1 Fan sale, with an additional bump up exchange discount worth Rs. 2,000 in tow. Xiaomi has also brought the price of Redmi Note 7 Pro to an all-time low of Rs. 9,999 for its base variant, and is also offering an additional exchange discount worth Rs. 1,000 on the phone. The Redmi 7A, Redmi K20, Poco F1, and Xiaomi Mi A3 are among the other phones will also be up for grabs at discounted price points.

Phone No. 1 Mi Fan Sale Price Exchange Discount Redmi Note 7 Pro (4GB+64GB) Rs. 9,999 - Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB+64GB) Rs. 12,999 Rs. 1,000 Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB+128GB) Rs. 14,999 Rs. 1,000 Redmi K20 Pro (6GB+128GB) Rs. 24,999 Rs. 2,000 Redmi K20 Pro (8GB+256GB) Rs. 27,999 Rs. 2,000 Redmi K20 (6GB+64GB) Rs. 19,999 Rs. 2,000 Redmi K20 (6GB+128GB) Rs. 22,999 Rs. 2,000 Redmi 7A (2GB+16GB) Rs. 4,999 - Redmi 7A (2GB+32GB) Rs. 5,499 - Mi A3 (4GB+64GB) Rs. 12,499 Rs. 1,000 Mi A3 (6GB+128GB) Rs. 15,499 Rs. 1,000 Poco F1 (6GB+128GB) Rs. 14,999 - Poco F1 (8GB+256GB) Rs. 18,999 - Redmi Note 7S (3GB+32GB) Rs. 8,999 - Redmi Note 7S (4GB+64GB) Rs. 9,999 - Redmi Y3 (3GB+32GB) Rs. 7,999 - Redmi Y3 (4GB+64GB) Rs. 9,999 - Redmi 7 (2GB+32GB) Rs. 6,999 - Redmi 7 (3GB+32GB) Rs. 7,999 - Redmi Go (1GB+8GB) Rs. 4,299 - Redmi Go (1GB+16GB) Rs. 4,499 -

In addition to the phones mentioned above, Xiaomi will also offer accessories such as the Mi Smart Bulb, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic, and the Mi Band 3 at lower price points during the Mi No. Fan sale. The table below outlines the offers on Xiaomi accessories during the sale, as well as their reduced price during the flash sales: