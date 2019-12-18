Technology News
  • Mi No. 1 Fan Sale Announced by Xiaomi With Discounts on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and More

Mi No. 1 Fan Sale Announced by Xiaomi With Discounts on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and More

Xiaomi will also host flash sales during the Mi No.1 Fan sale that will offer even deeper discounts on accessories.

By | Updated: 18 December 2019 14:59 IST
The Mi No.1 Fan sale starts on December 19 and will go on through December 25

Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s Mi No. 1 Fan sale offers will be live both online and offline
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro’s price has been slashed down to Rs. 9,999
  • Banking discounts and no-cost EMI offers will also be available

Xiaomi has announced the “No. 1 Mi Fan Sale” to mark the end of 2019, offering a wide range of smartphones across all price brackets, wearables, and smart home accessories at discounted price points. The sale will kick off on December 19 and will go on through December 25 via the official Mi.com website, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised retail outlets across the country. Xiaomi will also conduct flash sale for some of its accessories that will offer even bigger price cuts than their asking price during the Mi No. 1 Fan sale.

The Mi No. 1 Fan sale starts December 19, and the special flash sales also start the same day. However, the flash sale for Xiaomi's accessories and smart home products will only be conducted at 10am, 4pm and 6pm each day, and will end on December 23, two days before the Mi No. 1 Fan sale comes to an end. Aside from limited-time price cuts, banking discounts, cashback offers, and no-cost EMI plans are also on the table.

Talking about price cuts, the flagship Redmi K20 Pro will be available starting at Rs. 24,999 during the Mi No. 1 Fan sale, with an additional bump up exchange discount worth Rs. 2,000 in tow. Xiaomi has also brought the price of Redmi Note 7 Pro to an all-time low of Rs. 9,999 for its base variant, and is also offering an additional exchange discount worth Rs. 1,000 on the phone. The Redmi 7A, Redmi K20, Poco F1, and Xiaomi Mi A3 are among the other phones will also be up for grabs at discounted price points.

Phone No. 1 Mi Fan Sale Price Exchange Discount
Redmi Note 7 Pro (4GB+64GB) Rs. 9,999 -
Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB+64GB) Rs. 12,999 Rs. 1,000
Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB+128GB) Rs. 14,999 Rs. 1,000
Redmi K20 Pro (6GB+128GB) Rs. 24,999 Rs. 2,000
Redmi K20 Pro (8GB+256GB) Rs. 27,999 Rs. 2,000
Redmi K20 (6GB+64GB) Rs. 19,999 Rs. 2,000
Redmi K20 (6GB+128GB) Rs. 22,999 Rs. 2,000
Redmi 7A (2GB+16GB) Rs. 4,999 -
Redmi 7A (2GB+32GB) Rs. 5,499 -
Mi A3 (4GB+64GB) Rs. 12,499 Rs. 1,000
Mi A3 (6GB+128GB) Rs. 15,499 Rs. 1,000
Poco F1 (6GB+128GB) Rs. 14,999 -
Poco F1 (8GB+256GB) Rs. 18,999 -
Redmi Note 7S (3GB+32GB) Rs. 8,999 -
Redmi Note 7S (4GB+64GB) Rs. 9,999 -
Redmi Y3 (3GB+32GB) Rs. 7,999 -
Redmi Y3 (4GB+64GB) Rs. 9,999 -
Redmi 7 (2GB+32GB) Rs. 6,999 -
Redmi 7 (3GB+32GB) Rs. 7,999 -
Redmi Go (1GB+8GB) Rs. 4,299 -
Redmi Go (1GB+16GB) Rs. 4,499 -

In addition to the phones mentioned above, Xiaomi will also offer accessories such as the Mi Smart Bulb, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic, and the Mi Band 3 at lower price points during the Mi No. Fan sale. The table below outlines the offers on Xiaomi accessories during the sale, as well as their reduced price during the flash sales:

Products No. 1 Mi Fan Sale Price Flash Sale Price
Mi LED Smart Bulb Rs. 1,299 Rs. 899
Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 Rs. 799 Rs. 499
Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999
Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080P Rs. 1,799 Rs. 1,299
Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask (Pack of 2) Rs. 249 Rs. 149
Mi Focus Cube Rs. 199 Rs. 99
Mi Truck Builder Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999
Mi Dune Buggy Builder Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999
Mi Rollerball Pen Rs. 179 Rs. 99
Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 Rs. 1,599 -
Mi Earphones Rs. 599 -
Mi Band 3 Rs. 1,599 -
Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Rs. 1,499 -
Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones Rs. 1,599 -
Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 Rs. 2,499 -
Mi Air Purifier 2 - Rs. 5,999
Mi Car Charger - Rs. 499
Mi Router 3C - Rs. 499
Mi WiFi Repeater 2 - Rs. 399
Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic - Rs. 199
Mi USB Cable 80 cm (Fast Charging) - Rs. 49
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 855
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Two-year warranty
  • Bad
  • Sub-par camera performance
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 7A review
Display5.45-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1440 pixels
