Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix Alpha concept phone back in September, but the market availability of the phone remains a mystery. Xiaomi had originally promised to put a small batch of the Mi Mix Alpha up for sale in December, but that did not materialise. And as per a new report, the company has indefinitely delayed the Mi Mix Alpha's release, and currently has no specific date regarding its market arrival. Xiaomi teased the Mi Mix Alpha's imminent arrival earlier this month on social media as well, but so far, a concrete release date is yet to be announced.

A report from Abacus claims that Xiaomi has indefinitely pushed the release of Mi Mix Alpha, and as of now, there is no fixed date regarding its availability. However, the company has promised to announce a release date in case there are any new developments. Xiaomi has not divulged the reasons behind the delay, but the report hints at manufacturing issues with developing a phone that has a wraparound display.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi teased the release of Mi Mix Alpha on Weibo too, and teased that the phone might hit the shelves around the Chinese Spring festival, which falls on January 25. It must be kept in mind that the Mi Mix Alpha is not a mass-market phone, and only a limited number of units will be produced, with no details about its international availability. Moreover, the phone will be priced at a cool CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,00,000), which pushes it even beyond the range of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X.

Mi Mix Alpha specifications

Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha features a 7.92-inch OLED screen with 2088 x 2250 pixels resolution that wraps around the frame and is only interrupted by a thin strip at the back to house the cameras. It draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC ticking alongside 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. The Xiaomi offering comes equipped with a 4,050mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. It packs a 108-megapixel main camera, assisted by a 20-megapixel wide-angle snapper, and a 12-megapixel sensor for portraits shots. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.