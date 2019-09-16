Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G With 30W Wireless Charging Support, Mi Mix 5G Set to Launch on September 24

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G With 30W Wireless Charging Support, Mi Mix 5G Set to Launch on September 24

A new Mi TV model and MIUI 11 will also be introduced at the event.

By | Updated: 16 September 2019 10:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G With 30W Wireless Charging Support, Mi Mix 5G Set to Launch on September 24

Mi 9 Pro 5G will support Xiaomi’s Mi Charge Turbo 30W fast charging technology

Highlights
  • Mi 9 Pro 5G will reportedly draw power from Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Mi Mix 5G is tipped to support 40W wired fast charging technology
  • MIUI 11 leak revealed dark mode scheduler and always-on display

Xiaomi is all set to launch an upgraded version of the Mi 9 flagship, dubbed the Mi 9 Pro 5G, and a new Mi Mix series phone later this month. The company has officially announced that it the Mi 9 Pro 5G and the Mi Mix 5G will be unveiled at an event on September 24. The two phones will also be joined by a new Mi TV model that Xiaomi teased recently. Also, the next iteration of MIUI, called MIUI 11, will also be unveiled at the product launch event.

The official Xiaomi Twitter handle and Weibo account have revealed that both the Mi 9 Pro 5G and the Mi Mix 5G will be launched at an event in Beijing on September 24. The Mi 9 Pro 5G has already been confirmed to support the company's proprietary Mi Charge Turbo technology, which boasts of 30W wireless charging capability. The company also revealed that a new Mi TV model is also in the pipeline and will be unveiled at the event, and MIUI 11 will be introduced as well.

As far as internal specifications go, the Mi 9 Pro 5G will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It might pack triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, assisted by a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front will be a 20-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls. Xiaomi is also expected to launch a host of new accessories alongside the Mi 9 Pro 5G, such as a 30W wireless charging pad and a 20W smart wireless pad that will show time and charging levels.

The Mi Mix 5G, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a waterfall screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will reportedly employ the pop-up camera design and will come equipped with a 100-megapixel rear camera, which might turn out to be the 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that has been confirmed to show up on four upcoming Xiaomi phones codenamed as ‘tucana', ‘draco', ‘umi', and ‘cmi'. The Mi Mix 5G is also rumoured to support 40W fast charging standard.

Talking about MIUI 11, a recent leak tipped that it will introduce fresh iconography, a new MIUI Always-on Display, dynamic sounds feature, redesigned file manager, dark mode scheduler, and a quick reply feature among other new elements.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Pro 5G Specifications, Mi Mix 5G, Mi Mix 5G Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
MoviePass Cinema Subscription Service to Shut Down
Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones Leads Creative Arts Wins for Second Year in a Row
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G With 30W Wireless Charging Support, Mi Mix 5G Set to Launch on September 24
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Review
  2. Lenovo Carme Smartwatch With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  3. NASA Contractors Share the Grief of Chandrayaan-2 Failure
  4. Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 Price in India Slashed, Now Start at Rs. 7,999
  5. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Charts Launched in India, Aimed at Empowering Local Artists
  2. Oppo A9 2020 Sale Today via Amazon at 12pm: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  3. Realme XT First Sale Today at 12pm via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  4. Minecraft Now Has 112 Million Monthly Active Players, Microsoft Reveals
  5. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Attends Father's Last Rites in Hyderabad
  6. Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones Leads Creative Arts Wins for Second Year in a Row
  7. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G With 30W Wireless Charging Support, Mi Mix 5G Set to Launch on September 24
  8. MoviePass Cinema Subscription Service to Shut Down
  9. Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 7,999
  10. NASA Contractors Share the Grief of Chandrayaan-2 Failure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.