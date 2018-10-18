Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 launch is set for October 25 in China, as confirmed by the company earlier this week. The phone maker has already teased a lot of features of the upcoming premium smartphone. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is set to include a camera slider, come with 10GB of RAM, and support 5G cellular connectivity. Now, a Xiaomi executive has reportedly revealed details about the phone’s screen. According to the new information, the Mi Mix 3 will get a screen resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and, thus, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. This latest Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 leak once again also points to the presence of 10GB of RAM on the phone.

The development has seemingly been confirmed by Xiaomi Product Marketing Director, Zhi Zhiyuan, as reported by GizChina. A screenshot shared by the publications — which was apparently posted by Zhiyuan — reveals the 1080x2340 pixel resolution and subsequent 19.5:9 aspect ratio of the Mi Mix 3. In another screenshot of the Mi Mix 3 marketing material shared by Zhiyua, 10GB RAM is seen on the top right, confirming what was earlier teased by Xiaomi.

To recall, Xiaomi had initially teased the presence of 10GB RAM on the Mi Mix 3, and then officially confirmed it via a tweet from the company’s global spokesperson, Donovan Sung. This will make it the world’s first smartphone with 10GB of RAM to be officially unveiled, given Oppo does not release the rumoured top-end Find X variant before October 25.

Meanwhile, the manual camera slider of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has been leaked in an alleged hands-on video which shows the phone without a display notch. The short video has the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 unlocking a nearby Windows 10 PC using face unlock capabilities. Xiaomi could also introduce an in-display fingerprint sensor in its upcoming Mi Mix generation smartphone, however this is yet to be confirmed.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is rumoured to get a starting price tag of $510 (roughly Rs. 37,500) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, $555 (about Rs. 40,900) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB internal storage, $600 (approximately Rs. 44,200) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage, and $645 (around Rs. 47,500) for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage. Pricing of the top-end 10GB RAM variant has not been leaked yet.