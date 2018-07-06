NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Leak Tips Pricing Details; Ferrari Edition Also Expected to Launch

 
, 06 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Leak Tips Pricing Details; Ferrari Edition Also Expected to Launch

Photo Credit: Android Pure

Highlights

  • Mi Mix 3 leak hints at a standard variant and a ceramic model
  • The price of the smartphone said to start at $510
  • Mi Wireless Charger introduced along with the Mi MIX 3

Mi Mix 3 is expected to be one of the upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi. While there may be some time left before there is any official announcement regarding the upcoming handset, a number of leaks surrounding the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 have already started to surface on the Internet. A leaked teaser had previously suggested that the smartphone will launch in September this year. Following in the footsteps of Oppo and Vivo, Xiaomi is also rumoured to be designing the Mi Mix 3 with a pop-up camera. Meanwhile, a new report has leaked the pricing details of the Mi Mix 3. Additionally, a new Ferrari Edition of the smartphone is also expected to arrive along with the original variant. Separately, a Xiaomi wireless charger has been certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and it may launch alongside the Mi Mix 3.

As per report by Android Pure, Xiaomi will launch a standard variant of the Mi Mix 3 and a premium model with a ceramic back. In terms of specifications, both the models will be identical, including the pop-up camera. Also, the smartphone will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. According to the leak, the Xiaomi Mi Mix may ship in two variants with one variant featuring an under-display front camera and one featuring a pop-up camera. Some leaked images allegedly show that the company will replace the pop-up camera module with a front-facing camera that is hidden within the display.

mi mix 3 under display front camera androidpure Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Photo Credit: Android Pure

In terms of pricing, the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant will cost $510 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for Standard Edition and $660 (roughly Rs. 45,400) for Ceramic Edition. The 6GB/ 128GB variant will be priced at $555 (roughly Rs. 38,200) for the Standard Edition and $705 (48,500) for the Ceramic Edition. Meanwhile, the 8GB/ 128GB model will cost $600 (roughly Rs. 41,300) for the Standard Edition and $750 (roughly Rs. 51,600) for the Ceramic Edition. Finally, the 8GB/ 256GB variant will be available for $645 (roughly Rs. 44,400) for the Standard Edition and $795 (roughly Rs. 54,700) for the Ceramic Edition.

Apart from these variants, Xiaomi is also reportedly planning to launch a Ferrari Edition of the Mi Mix 3. If launched, it will take on the Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition. As of now, there is no information of the specifications of this variant, though we can expect an upgrade in terms of design, battery and inbuilt storage.

mi wireless charger ronaldquandt Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Charger
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Roland Quandt

Meanwhile, Xiaomi may also launch a wireless charger alongside the Mi Mix 3. It had first launched a Mi wireless charger alongside the bezel-less Mi Mix 2S. As spotted by tipster Roland Quandt, the Wireless Power Consortium has just certified a wireless charger made by the company. Since Mi Mix 2S is the only smartphone from the company that supports Qi wireless charging, it is expected that the upcoming Mi Mix 3 launch may see the new wireless charger as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Mix 3
Samsung Galaxy S10 Triple Camera Setup Details Tipped, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner Expected
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Leak Tips Pricing Details; Ferrari Edition Also Expected to Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone
  2. Airtel Removes Broadband Plan FUP in Select Cities to Rival Jio GigaFiber
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 First Alleged Rear Camera Sample Leaked
  4. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 Rollout Begins for Compatible Xiaomi Phones
  5. After Jio Phone Announcement, Nokia 8810 4G Teased to Get WhatsApp Support
  6. Samsung Launches Galaxy Jean, a Rebranded Galaxy A6+
  7. Asphalt 9: Legends Now Up for Pre-Registration on Google Play
  8. OnePlus 6 Available With Rs. 2,000 Discount on Amazon India
  9. How to Watch Uruguay vs France FIFA World Cup 2018 Match Live Online
  10. Sony Xperia XZs, Xperia L2, Xperia R1 Price in India Slashed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.