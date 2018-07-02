Mi Mix 3 could be one of the upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi. The MI Mix 2 was launched by the Chinese manufacturer back in September 2017, and this year’s model is expected to arrive around the same time. While there may be some time left before there is any official announcement regarding the upcoming handset, rumours and leaks surrounding the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 have already started doing the rounds. Interestingly, according to fresh leaks, the smartphone will arrive with a pop-up selfie camera and an under-display fingerprint scanner, similar to the recently launched Vivo Nex.

Some new renders of an alleged Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 handset have been spotted in an ITHome report. The leaked images suggest that the smartphone offer a higher screen-to-body ratio that its predecessors — Mi Mix 2 and Mi Mix 2S. The company had reportedly filed for a patent in 2015, for the front camera. As per the patent images shared in the report, the Mi MIX 3 will sport a pop-up selfie camera at the top of the handset. Additionally, the camera may also feature a LED flash. The alleged Mi Mix 3 renders that have surfaced online includes the LED flash enabled pop-up camera.

As per the leaked renders, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will sport thin bezels. It interesting to note that event the bottom bezel appears to be the same as the other sides, suggesting the absence of a chin.

The leaked renders not only show the front design of the Mi Mix 3, but also of the rear panel. There is a vertical dual-camera setup at the back. However, the images do not show a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. This could mean that Xiaomi may introduce its under-display fingerprint scanner on the Mi Mix 3, similar to the Vivo Nex.

Notably, there are no details yet on the specifications of the Mi Mix 3. Since the smartphone is expected to pack premium specifications speculations are rife that the Mi Mix 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor.