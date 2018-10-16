Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Launch Scheduled for October 25

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is all set to become the Chinese phone maker’s latest smartphone at an event scheduled for October 25 in China. The company has confirmed that the third generation of the ambitious Xiaomi Mi Mix flagship range will be launched later this month in the home country. Notably, a teaser leaked earlier this month had revealed that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 launch venue will be the Nanjing Sports Centre. Carrying forward the legacy of the Mi Mix series, this upcoming smartphone is expected to sport a bezel-less design with premium internals.

This development was confirmed on Xiaomi's official Weibo account as well as by Xiaomi's global spokesperson Donovan Sung on Twitter. While there are still a few days to go for the launch, a lot of details around the Mi Mix 3 have been teased and leaked in the past few weeks and months. Firstly, the smartphone is expected to come with 5G support thanks to a 5G+ logo teased on the status bar of the handset. Next, Xiaomi President Lin Bin teased a camera slider, which is expected to resemble the one on the Honor Magic 2 and not the motorised one on the Oppo Find X.

The camera slider could possibly incorporate both the front and rear camera sensors, considering Xiaomi has teased the presence of a near-bezel-free display with no display notch on top.

Earlier today, Xiaomi teased the presence of two features on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. One of these is 5G support, already revealed in the past, and the other “10G” text hints towards the presence of 10GB RAM on the smartphone. If this is indeed the case, the Mi Mix 3 would become one of the first smartphones globally to arrive with that high an amount of memory. The Oppo Find X has been spotted on TENAA with 10GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 price (rumoured)

The base variant of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is rumoured to come with 6GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, and a price of $510 (roughly Rs. 37,600). The 6GB RAM/ 128GB internal storage variant is expected to get a price tag of $555 (approximately Rs. 40,900), the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model might get a starting price tag of $600 (about Rs. 44,200), and a premium 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage version is likely to start at about $645 (about Rs. 47,500).

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 specifications (rumoured)

As for specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is expected to sport a Samsung QHD+ AMOLED panel. The phone has been tipped to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. All other details will be clearer at the October 26 launch event in China.