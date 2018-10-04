Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Launch Now Tipped for October 15

Leaks surrounding the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 have been around since July, however the smartphone hasn't been revealed yet. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the Mi Mix 3 may be launched as soon as October 15. Xiaomi President Lin Bin had earlier confirmed an October launch, and this leak seems to lend weight to that claim. CEO Lei Jun had also said that he will "force" his colleagues to "speed up" the mass production and "fight for large-scale" sales at the end of October. Taking all of this into account, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is now expected to launch on October 15, and go on sale by the end of this month.

A Mi Mix 3 poster has been leaked on Weibo, showing the October 15 launch date, and notes the venue to be Nanjing Olympics Sports Centre. Of course, this is just a leak and no official confirmation from Xiaomi has been received. The company was earlier touted to launch the device on September 15, but that didn't happen either. We recommend you take everything with a pinch of salt, until an official launch date is announced by Xiaomi itself. Another image leak (seen below) on Weibo shows the Mi Mix 3 with a true bezel-less design, something that has been leaked extensively earlier as well.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 leaked poster

Photo Credit: Weibo

Recent leaks indicate that the Mi Mix 3 will feature a camera slider similar to the one seen on the Oppo Find X, but this one will be manual and not be motorised. Pricing leaks indicate that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3's 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant will start at $510 (roughly Rs. 36,300), the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model will start at $555 (around Rs. 39,500), and the one with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant will start at $600 (about Rs. 42,700). There will also be a premium 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model priced starting at $645 (approximately Rs. 45,900).

As for specifications, rumours suggest that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is expected to sport a Samsung QHD+ AMOLED panel with COP packaging technology. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and there will be a 20-megapixel selfie camera.