Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Design Leaked Through MIUI 10 Software

, 30 July 2018
Photo Credit: Playfuldroid

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 alleged design in MIUI 10 software

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 images leaked in MIUI 10 software
  • The company removed the images soon after
  • Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is expected to launch in September

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi Mix 3 sometime this year, and a fresh leak gives us design details of the upcoming device. Hints of the Mi Mix 3 have been found in the MIUI 10 software released to other phone users. The generic phone image used to show MIUI 10 features is alleged to be that of the Mi Mix 3. Xiaomi was quick to remove the photos from the software, but screenshots were taken beforehand. The smartphone is tipped to launch sometime in September.

These MIUI 10 software images, first spotted by Playfuldroid, shows a device with a dedicated AI button on the side. The smartphone is also seen sporting nearly bezel-less screen, with a slight thickness at the bottom of the display. Because there is no such device officially revealed by Xiaomi yet, and the design shows a true bezel-less smartphone, this phone design is expected to be that of the Mi Mix 3. Furthermore, the top of the display is expected to be completely bezel-free, without any notch as well. The company is therefore tipped to include the motorised pop-up camera like the Vivo Nex and the Oppo Find X. The report also states that, in order to reduce the width of the bottom bezel to 3mm, Xiaomi may make use of Samsung's COF packaging technology.

To recall, the MI Mix 2S was launched in September last year, and it had no bezel on top, but at the bottom, it sported a thick chin with the front camera placed at the bottom.

The Mi Mix 3 is expected to come in a new Ferrari Edition, along with the standard variant. Separately, a Xiaomi wireless charger has been certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and it may launch alongside the smartphone. Mi Mix 3 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and expected to ship in two variants, one with under-display front camera and another featuring a pop-up camera.

As for Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 price, the smartphone's 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant is expected to cost $510 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for Standard Edition and $660 (roughly Rs. 45,400) for Ceramic Edition. The 6GB/ 128GB variant will be priced at $555 (roughly Rs. 38,200) and $705 (48,500), and the 8GB/ 128GB model will cost $600 (roughly Rs. 41,300) and $750 (roughly Rs. 51,600)respectively. Lastly, the 8GB/ 256GB variant will be available for $645 (roughly Rs. 44,400) for the Standard Edition and $795 (roughly Rs. 54,700) for the Ceramic Edition.

Comments

Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
