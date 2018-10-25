Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is all set to launch at an event scheduled for today, October 25, in China. The event will be held in the country's capital, Beijing, and will start at 2pm CST (11:30am IST); the landing page is up on Xiaomi's China website, which will also host the live stream. In the weeks following up to the launch, the Mi Mix 3 has been teased multiple times by the Chinese phone maker to reveal certain flagship specifications and features of the premium phone. Now, a leak has surfaced online that shows us certain shots of the phone's software revealing key specifications, as well as a promotional poster, and live images of the smartphone.

Firstly, the gallery of alleged live shots shows us a promotional poster of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with the phone's green and blue colour options on it. It also gives us a look at the vertical dual rear camera setup which will not be part of the camera slider. Interestingly, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is also seen, which might strike down rumours of an in-display fingerprint sensor on the handset.

The leaked images also show the running the latest MIUI 10 on top of Android 9.0 Pie. A shot of the phone's system information also shows the presence of an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.8GHz (most likely the Snapdragon 845), 6GB RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage. There is a USB Type-C port on the bottom, although a 3.5mm headphone jack is nowhere to be seen.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 price (rumoured)

In terms of pricing, not many leaks have come to light. However, one report stated that the base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model might be sold for around $510 (roughly Rs. 37,400), the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant for $555 (around Rs. 40,700), an 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model for $600 (about Rs. 44,000), and then a 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model for close to $645 (approximately Rs. 47,300). Pricing for the 10GB RAM variant hasn't been outed yet.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 specifications (rumoured)

Rounding up all leaks and rumours, we can expect the Mi Mix 3 to run MIUI 10 on top of Android 9.0 Pie, and sport a Samsung AMOLED panel with a 1080x2340 pixel resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a near-bezel-free look. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 flagship SoC, coupled with up to 10GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

As for optics, the Mi Mix 3 will get four cameras in all - two at the front and two at the back. While there is no concrete information around the rear camera setup, dual 24-megapixel selfie cameras have been confirmed by the company itself. The front cameras, and the face unlock sensors, might be placed on a manual camera slider hidden by default. Apart from that, Xiaomi has also teased 960fps super slow-mo video recording on the Mi Mix 3, with a video showing about 8 seconds of footage at the slowed down speed.

